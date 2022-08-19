Kerala sessions court bail orders on sexual harassment case against Civic Chandran draw flak

The observations of the Kozhikode sessions court had recently stoked a controversy with the comment that offence under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code is not prima facie attracted when the woman was wearing 'sexually provocative dresses'. The Sessions Court made this comment while granting bail to activist and author Civic Chandran. The same court had also noted days earlier in another sexual harassment case involving the same man that he couldn’t have harassed a Dalit woman as he was fighting against the caste system. It has led to an outcry amongst activists and lawyers.

CV Kuttan or Civic Chandran as he is known was granted bail on August 12 by sessions court judge S Krishna Kumar, in the case where 30-year-old woman, who is also a writer, had complained that the author had tried to outrage her modesty in a camp convened at Nandi beach in February 2020. The Koyilandi police registered a case against the accused for offences under Sections 354A(2), 341 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code. Section 354A(2) deals with assault or use of criminal force to woman with the intent to disrobe her.

There are two cases against Civic Chandran. One is by a writer belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community, alleging sexual harassment by him during a book exhibition in April. The other was by a young writer, who accused him of sexual harassment during a book exhibition in town in February 2020. Chandran was granted anticipatory bail in the first case on August 2.