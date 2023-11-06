Kerala: Seven more test positive for Zika virus in Kannur district

Seven more persons from Thalassery tested positive for Zika virus on Sunday, 5 November. With this, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to eight as the first person tested positive on Saturday. All of them are staff of the local courts in Kannur district’s Thalassery district court complex.

With the fresh cases, the health department has issued high vigil and launched an intensive drive to eradicate mosquitoes in the region. The district medical officer Dr MP Jeeja said the test result of the blood sample of an infected person confirmed the presence of the mosquito-borne viral infection.

The teams conducted check-ups and collected details of affected persons. Blood and fluid samples of 23 persons were sent to NIV Alappuzha. “Zika virus infection was confirmed in one of the ten samples tested so far. The remaining results have not been released,” said the DMO.

“Since the symptoms are similar in all affected persons, we presume they all have Zika. The positive results will be based on the duration of the illness. We will conduct more tests in the coming days,” she said.