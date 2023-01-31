Budget Session 2023: President Murmu highlights Modi Government blueprint in maiden address to Parliament
Murmu laid out the vision for 'Amrit Kaal' in India for the next 25 years; suggesting that India should be free of poverty, corruption, with the youth and women population guiding the nation
In her maiden address to Parliament as President, Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed her gratitude to citizens for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms and highlighted the various accomplishments and aspirations of the Modi-led government.
The Budget session of the Parliament which began at 11 am on Tuesday with the President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses. The following are the highlights of her speech:
1) President Murmu opened her speech by saying: "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties."
2) Murmu described an India "that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society and the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time" as the goal for the next 25 years.
3) "From abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions," the President stated while adding that the government has been determined to fight against corruption.
4) Highlighting the government's strides in development, Murmu mentioned that about 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission; Tax refund is granted within a few days of filing the Income Tax Return; More than Rs 27 lakh crore have been provided to crores of people to prevent them from dropping below the poverty line; Indian Railways moving towards becoming the world's largest electric railway network; India's launch of its first private satellite; and more.
5) On poverty alleviation, President Murmu said that: "Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan anymore. My government is working to have a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and empowering them. My government has awakened the aspirations of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Now that basic facilities are reaching them, these people are able to see new dreams."
6) "The 'aspirational districts' programme is now being repeated at the block level, for which, 500 blocks have been identified in the country. The 'vibrant villages' programme to develop villages in border areas has also been introduced," President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the joint session of Parliament.
7) Speaking on women empowerment, the President said that it has been at the core of all schemes introduced by the government. "Today, we're seeing the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. For the first time in the country, number of women is more than men and the health of women has also improved more than before," she stated.
8) "As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today, the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy," President Murmu announced.
9) "Today, the world understands the tough stand taken against terrorism by India. This is the reason why today, India's being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism," President Droupadi Murmu said addressing the issue of terrorism.
10) Murmu concluded her address with the vision for 'Amrit Kaal'.
'Amrit Kaal', described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence, is the time to build an India which is 'Aatmanirbhar' (self reliant) and also fulfils its humanitarian obligations. She urged people to put in their best to build in the next 25 years a developed India connected to its past glory and containing every golden chapter of modernity.
Meanwhile, several Congress MPs, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, were not able to attend the President’s address due to delayed flights from Srinagar on account of inclement weather. Party leader Jairam Ramesh said several Congress leaders and MPs were in Srinagar for the concluding events of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday.
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi attended the Presidential address.
