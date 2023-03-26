Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; police foil their bid

A group of Khalistan supporters gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington and many of their speakers tried to incite violence, but timely intervention by an alert US Secret Service and local police prevented a repeat of London and San Francisco incidents of vandalism at the mission.

Separatist Sikhs, who gathered outside the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC on Saturday, heralded abusive language and openly threatened Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The Ambassador was not in the embassy at the time of the protest.

Some of the speakers were seen inciting fellow protestors to indulge in violence and break the windows and glasses of the building across the road.