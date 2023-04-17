Kharghar heatstroke: Rs 5 lakh compensation for dehydration deaths

The large gathering of people at Kharghar on Sunday were made to come early and sit in the sun for long hours. The state government sponsored event to confer 'Maharashtra Bhushan' awards, attended by union home minister Amit Shah, drew several lakh people. But they were all exposed to the sun in the absence of any shamiana (marquee) at the venue.

By late Sunday evening 11 people had died and over 100 of the attendees had to be hospitalised. More than 600 people had to be treated for dehydration even as the death toll is likely to rise with several people undergoing treatment, mostly the elderly, said to be critical.

As heatwave conditions prevail in large parts of the country, with April by far the hottest so far in several decades, reports of death by heat stroke have been trickling in from various parts of the country. Schools and colleges have been closed and the summer vacation preponed in West Bengal, where an orange alert has been sounded.