Khargone: Shivraj govt likely to file FIR against Digvijay Singh; no action on hate speech, inciting slogans
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Madhya Pradesh led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to file an FIR against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh in connection with the Khargone violence, NH has learned.
Sources said that most probably the FIR will be registered by the evening today and the announcement will be made soon.
As per a source, section 153 of the IPC - for Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony – will be slapped on the senior Congress leader.
Digvijay Singh had tweeted a photograph of Muzaffarpur, Bihar in which “saffron clad right-wing activists were seen attacking a mosque”. Singh claimed that that particular incident took place in Khargone.
Though he later deleted the tweet, BJP leaders grabbed the opportunity to target the Congress. Both the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state home minister, Narottam Mishra blamed the Congress for the Khargone violence.
Mishra who is known for his diatribes against Muslims said that the consultations are being done with the legal experts with regards to the case.
So far, more than 90 people – mostly Muslims – have been arrested by the police for inciting violence and stone pelting. Houses and properties belonging to the accused were ravaged for the second consecutive day, CM Chauhan informed after a cabinet meeting in the morning.
Meanwhile, Congress has sharpened the attack on BJP for deteriorating law and order situation in the state. MP Congress president Kamal Nath has formed a five-member panel to probe the incident and submit the report to him. The Congress team has not been allowed to travel to the violence hit area as section 144 of the IPC is still in place.
Digvijay Singh said that he is against the “bulldozer culture” without listening to all sides. He said the government should not discriminate on the basis of the religion.
He also attacked Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for delivering hate speech in Khargone.
MP Congress blamed the BJP for letting the violence happen and spread. Sources said that there were solid intelligence inputs that clash between the two communities may occur if the Ram Navami procession is allowed to pass through the Muslim dominated areas.
Why was the procession allowed through the Muslim areas? asked KK Mishra, spokesman MP Congress.
“Right wing activists raised objectionable and provocative slogans during the Ram Navami procession…following which stone pelting started which resulted in full-fledged communal clash,” said Mishra, adding that justice should be ensured to all. And culprits must be punished.
