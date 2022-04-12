Khargone: Shivraj govt likely to file FIR against Digvijay Singh; no action on hate speech, inciting slogans

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Madhya Pradesh led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to file an FIR against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh in connection with the Khargone violence, NH has learned.

Sources said that most probably the FIR will be registered by the evening today and the announcement will be made soon.

As per a source, section 153 of the IPC - for Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony – will be slapped on the senior Congress leader.

Digvijay Singh had tweeted a photograph of Muzaffarpur, Bihar in which “saffron clad right-wing activists were seen attacking a mosque”. Singh claimed that that particular incident took place in Khargone.

Though he later deleted the tweet, BJP leaders grabbed the opportunity to target the Congress. Both the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state home minister, Narottam Mishra blamed the Congress for the Khargone violence.

Mishra who is known for his diatribes against Muslims said that the consultations are being done with the legal experts with regards to the case.