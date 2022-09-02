Killing of Kashmiri Pandits: SC allows NGO to approach Centre

The bench said he should approach the Centre.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the petitioner's counsel agreed to withdraw the petition.

The bench allowed the counsel to make a representation before the Central government and the concerned authorities.

The plea sought direction for the rehabilitation of those who migrated out of the valley and also sought the SIT be formed to identify those who "aided and abetted the genocide" of the Hindu and Sikh communities between 1989-2003.

It said, "The dastardly genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs which happened in 1989-90 in the Kashmir valley is a glaring example of complete failure of constitutional machinery in preventing the genocide and protecting the life, property of the Kashmiri Hindu and Sikh in the Kashmir valley".



The plea referred to books such as "My Frozen Turbulence in Kashmir", authored by Jagmohan who was Jammu and Kashmir governor during the relevant period, and "Our Moon Has Blood Clots" by Rahul Pandita.



"These books describe the first-hand account of incident of murder, arson and migration of Hindus and Sikhs from Kashmir," the plea said.



"Kashmiri Pandits (Hindus) and Sikhs have always been in the forefront of the struggle against secessionism, communalism and fundamentalism in Kashmir. The final exodus of Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs began from the Kashmir valley in 1989. This was a genocide of the highest order with the intent to ethnically cleanse the Kashmir valley from Hindus and Sikhs," it said.

