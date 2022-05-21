‘King is naked’ moment for Nitish Kumar

The chief minister looked amused at the insistence of the 12-year old to have his say. Nitish Kumar was meeting people in his home village in Kalyanbigha (Nalanda) when the precocious class V student wriggled his way to the front, folded his hands and in impeccable Hindi told him, “Sir, Pranam, Sir Padhne ke liye himmat deejiye” (Sir, respect, please enable me to get educated).

As the amused chief minister questioningly looked at district officials accompanying him, the boy informed him that the government school he went to was no good, that his father was alcoholic and was not interested in his education, that he wanted to get admission in a private school. He also claimed that a teacher at the govt school had failed to answer his questions and he would never get educated if he continued there.

It was a searing indictment of Nitish Kumar’s almost 17-year-long term, directly and indirectly, at the helm of the state. A ‘the King is naked’ moment. The urchin was calling the bluff of public education in the state and also telling him that his pet policy of Prohibition had failed.