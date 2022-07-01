‘Kissi se na kehna’: Why Md. Zubair was arrested and taken to Bengaluru

Mohammed Zubair has tried to incite enmity between two communities when he tweeted in 2018 a still from a 40-year-old film.

There, that is the charge against Zubair (38), a former engineer with a telecom company in Bangalore, married with three children and the co-founder of the fact checking website Altnews.

The absurdity of the charge is borne out by the anonymous complainant who tagged Delhi Police to his tweet in June. The complainant had reportedly opened his Twitter account in 2021 and has tweeted only once since then. And once Delhi Police arrested Md Zubair, the account was deleted. It no longer existed on Wednesday.

The complaint itself was shocking enough for Delhi Police. A still from the Rishikesh Mukherjee’s film Kissi Se Na Kehna, it shows Farooq Shaikh and Deepti Naval, playing a couple, looking for ‘Honeymoon Hotel’ to check in but find that the name had been changed to ‘Hanuman Hotel’.

It offended the complainant no end. Hanuman was a Brahmachari, a bachelor. By linking him to ‘honeymoon’, Zubair had hurt religious sentiments, he complained. “Linking our God Hanumanji with Honeymoon is a direct insult to Hindus because he is brahmachari. Kindly take action (sic),” said the anonymous complainant through the handle @HanumanBhakt. That was enough for the Delhi police to file an FIR.