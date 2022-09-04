Kitsch Nostalgia: Celebrating Bollywood's B-graders

Aditi Sen, Associate Professor at Queen's University, Kingston, runs two tumblrs, one on the maps and another on the variety of cakes featured in Hindi films. It stems from her close interest in objects and props featured in films. Having access to nothing but Bollywood while growing up (with a few Rays and Uttam Kumar films) she developed great affinity for B grade cinema. Films like Babu, Paapi Pet Ka Sawaal Hai, the 'Daaku' genre and the shoddy horror and monster movies, like the Ramsay productions and Harinam Singh’s Khooni Dracula.

There’s a method in the celebration of madness in movies. There’s a discipline in updating content regularly and close monitoring of it so that it adheres to shitposting and “trashy” standards. It is not just about posting a random picture or poster but with caption, description details, trivia and explanation. And it has led to content curation that the groups are proud of.

At the root of all the fun is the intent of celebrating a certain kind of cinema which otherwise would never make it in film history. “It’s about bringing credibility and respect to a closed chapter of cinema history,” says Rahul.

What was it that stood out about these B Graders? "There are fun ideas in those films. The passion that B-grade filmmakers put in their work was commendable," says Rahul. That passion seems to have become rare in the systemised, corporate cinema culture now. Things have become “plain boring”. For Rahul Gunda is a great Tarantino film. “The execution might be terrible, but Tarantino could have created magic with those characters,” he says.

Mithun, and more recently Bobby Deol, have become cult icons because of the bad films. "Gunda was the big turning point, the transformative cult film," says Aditi. In fact, Mithun’s “Ooty” movies of the 90s (shot in single schedules after he moved to the hill station to manage his hotel business) were all the same—about him killing a bunch of goons. “The challenge was to think different each time,” says Rahul. And they managed. Vaibhav thinks films like Chandal and Jallad are brilliant.

Aditi likes the fun and ideas exchange but feels a big gap in this online celebration. It is still not about mass culture or mass engagement in that it doesn’t include the actual audience for the film on ground. Instead, it’s about appropriation of an aesthetic from the masses and looking at it with an urban lens. She wonders: “There might be laughter in this but is there empathy?”

