Know the Governors in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, ahead of counting on March 10

The fate of five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur- will be decided on March 10, 2022. In case of a hung Assembly or no party having a majority on its own, the responsibility will fall on the governors in these states to call a political party to form the government.

Let’s take a look at who these governors are:

Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh

Before taking over as the current governor of UP in July 2019, she was the governor of Madhya Pradesh from January 2018 to July 2019. She was the first woman Chief Minister of Gurajat and she served from May 2014 to August 2016. She was the education minister under the then chief minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat and when he left for Delhi as Prime Minister, she was made the chief minister.

She was known as Modi’s confidante in Gujarat political circles. Whenever Modi was out of Gujarat, she was seen as the second-in-command. Her rivalry with Amit Shah is well-known and it is this rivalry that eventually led her to be replaced by Shah’s man Vijay Rupani as the chief minister in 2016.

If insiders are to be believed, Anandiben Patel was tasked with calming tempers between UP CM Ajay Bisht aka Yogi Adityanath and Modi in 2021 on the issue of certain appointments in the UP cabinet.