Kohli converts Kishore Kumar's old bungalow into swanky restaurant, sings one of his songs while giving a tour

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has converted legendary singer Kishore Kumar's old bungalow -- 'Gouri Kunj' -- into a swanky restaurant and he on Wednesday gave the fans a glimpse of his new venture.

'Gouri Kunj', once owned by the late great singer, will now be known as the 'One8 Commune'. The restaurant located in Juhu, Mumbai, promises to cater every community in terms of food.

Kohli released a video in this regard, where he mentioned that utmost importance has been given to the food with an objective to attract customers visit the place more than once.

In a video released on 'One8 Commune' YouTube channel, Kohli can be seen giving a tour to popular actor-anchor Manish Paul, as the two share their unique food stories. They also engage in a fun segment of dumb charades.