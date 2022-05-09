Kolhapur Sessions Court rejects discharge application of accused in Comrade Govind Pansare murder case

He submitted that section 173 (8) of Code of Criminal Procedure permits further investigation. Accordingly further investigation has been conducted and it was monitored by the Division Bench of the High Court. Progress in the investigation was communicated to the High Court from time to time. The evidence came on record demonstrates that the incident took place on Feb 16,2015 at about 9.30 a.m., two unknown persons came on motorcycle and fired shots on comrade Govind Pansare and his wife Uma Pansare. When Comrade Pansare was under treatment he succumbed to the injuries on Feb 20.



Uma Pansare recovered from the injuries sustained by her. The documents on record clearly demonstrate that it was a deep rooted conspiracy and the accused have committed the murders of Comrade Govind Pansare, Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, Mr. Kalburgi, Gauri Lankesh in a well planned manner. The documents placed on record clearly demonstrate that there was litigation between Sanatan Santha and Comrade Govind Pansare. Nimbalkar further submitted that the accused Tawade was follower of Sanatan Sanstha and was active worker of Hindu Jan Jagruti Samiti and was appointed as a organizer in State of Maharashtra. Virendra Tawde was the king pin. He had assigned different roles to the different accused in commission of this crime.



The statement of witness Sanjay Sadvilkar shows that this accused had scuffled with Dr. Narendra Dabholkar. The documents recovered from the possession of Dr Tawade show that Dr Narendra Dabhokar and Comrade Govind Pansare were evils in the eye of Sanatan Sanstha. In regard to conspiracy the documents seized from the possession of accused Dr Virendra Tawde show that he was in contact with accused Sarang Akolkar. The copies of Email sent to each other by accused Sarang Akolkar and Virendra Tawde have been seized from the possession of this accused. The documents on record show that this accused Dr Tawade procured the weapons for commission of crime. He also provoked other accused to commit the murders. He also arranged training of firing and bomb blast for the other co-accused. He procured the weapons for committing the offences, the order states.

The Special P P further submitted that there is also sufficient material to proceed against Sachin Andure. He is originally a resident of Aurangabad and he was also an active worker of Hindu Jan Jagruti Samiti. He was working against Love Jihad and was follower of Sanathan Dharma Sadhana and was in constant contact with accused Virendra Tawde since 2009.

He was working along with accused Amol Kale. The object of committing crime by these accused is laid down in the book Kshatra Dharma Sadhna. As per the objectives of this book, killing a person is not sin. As per their objectives the persons who were acting against Sanathan Dharma Sadhana were evils (Durjan) and therefore, they decided to kill them, he added.