Kolkata Book Fair: Reading between the Times

A magazine recently asked me to extoll the virtues of literary festivals or ‘lit fests’ as everyone calls them now, without the slightest hint of irony. I was soon lost in my first-ever memories of one, before realising that what I was remembering so fondly was, in fact, not a lit fest at all, but the Delhi Book Fair. Later, I remarked to a friend how the book fair is, essentially, the OG of lit fests. The original (and sometimes overlooked) space for literary dissemination and discourse, for tsundoku celebration.

I grew up in the Delhi of the late eighties and nineties, and the Book Fair was then a biennial expedition. Whenever it hit town, my parents hauled us off to wander through stalls that left us incredulous. It was my first experience of a dual sensation that has since become familiar—on one hand the panic of ‘so many books so little time’, on the other the peace of ‘however bad things get, there will always be more to read’.

By 1995, the Fair, which began in 1972 in a space just under 7,000 sq. ft, turned annual, stayed squarely in Pragati Maidan, ran for nine days a year (heaven!) and became a place for everyone to visit, not just young mothers desperately trying to inculcate culture in their young uns.