Kolkata police rescue abducted businessman, four held

In a swift rescue operation, the Kolkata police freed city-based businessman Rajmul Sheikh from his captors near Digha in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district within 48 hours.

According to police, Sheikh, a resident of North Panchannagram, was abducted from Tiljala here on July 27 before being rescued on July 29.

Police said his family had received a ransom call demanding Rs 30 lakh.

Tiljala police station investigating officer Uttam Kumar Kundu told PTI that they received the abduction complaint around 9pm on July 28.