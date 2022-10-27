KPSS questions BJP’s intentions after another Kashmiri Pandit killed in Shopian

As the news of 10 Kashmiri Pandit families leaving their village in the Shopian district of south Kashmir out of fear came out, the district administration of Shopian issued a statement, terming the claims as baseless attempts to spread misinformation.

The District Administration Shopian said that proper and robust security arrangements have been put in place in the village even in other pockets of Kashmiri non-migrant Hindu habitations and villages.

Soon, the Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS), an organisation addressing the concerns of Kashmiri Pandit residents in the Valley, responded to the statement. In a tweet, KPSS wrote: “Arrogant and self-obsessed officers in Kashmir are in continuous denial mode. For them "All is Well" in Valley. @BJP4India and their incompetent and narcissistic officers have pushed the Law and Order of Kashmir to dark ages.”