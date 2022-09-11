Kunal Kamra hits back at Hindutva brigade, dares VHP to denounce Godse

Days after his shows at a Gurugram bar were called off following threats by right-wing organisations, stand-up comic Kunal Kamra on Sunday wrote an open letter to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), challenging it to condemn Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

The comedian, who has criticised the BJP-led NDA government over a number of issues in the past, proclaimed himself as "a bigger Hindu" than the VHP as he doesn't earn his living by fear mongering and issuing threats.

"I chant 'Jai Shri Sita-Ram' and 'Jai Radha Krishna' loudly and with pride. If you really are the children of India, write and send (messages of) 'Godse Murdabad'. If you don't, you will be perceived as anti-Hindu and supporters of terrorism.