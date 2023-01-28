Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk, the man who inspired 'Three Idiots', under house arrest

The Ladakh administration has placed innovator Sonam Wangchuk under house arrest. Wangchuk, whose work inspired the 2009 bollywood movie Three Idiots, started a five day fast on Republic Day at the rooftop of his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh. He is demanding the sixth schedule of the constitution and other safeguards for the region, besides urging people to change their carbon-intensive lifestyle to fight climate change.

The demand to implement the sixth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard land, employment, and cultural identity of the local population had risen since the implementation of the controversial citizenship amendment act, which changed the status of Ladakh into a union territory.

Wangchuk has expressed concerns about the potential for corporate expansion in the union territory, which may add to the already severe shortage of resources like water. Mining and other activities may also cause the glaciers to melt.

