Lalu Yadav to Jayalalithaa: Politicians who were disqualified due to court convictions
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday following his conviction in the defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark
Rahul Gandhi was suspended from his position as Lok Sabha MP from the Wayanad district on Friday following his conviction in the defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.
In the wake of this disqualification, here are politicians who were disqualified for court convictions :-
Mohammad Faizal: Convicted by a sessions court in an attempt to murder case on 13 January 2023, Faizal was disqualified from Lok Sabha. He was an MP from Lakshadweep.
Lalu Prasad Yadav: The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief was convicted in a fodder scam and was disqualified from Lok Sabha in 2013. He was the MP from Saran,Bihar.
Azam Khan: The SP leader was convicted in a 2019 hate-speech case. The Uttar Pradesh assembly announced Khan's disqualification after Rampur Court announced his conviction. He was an MP from Rampur.
J Jayalalithaa: AIADMK's chief J Jayalalithaa was disqualified from the Tamil Nadu Assembly in September 2014 after she was sentenced to four years in jail in a disproportionate assets case.
Anil Kumar Sahni: RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in October 2022 after he was sentenced to three years in jail in a case of fraud. He represented the Kurhani assembly seat.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar: Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2020 following his conviction in the Unnao rape case.
Vikram Singh Saini: BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly with effect from October 2022 after he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. Saini was an MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar.
Pradeep Chaudhary: Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was disqualified from the Haryana Assembly in January 2021 after he was sentenced to a three-year jail term in an assault case. He was an MLA from Kalka.
Anant Singh: RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in July 2022 after being convicted in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition from his residence. Singh was an MLA from Mokama in Patna district.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines