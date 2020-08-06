Lament of a common Kashmiri, addressed to the government of India

To begin with, you told me that Article 370—which envisaged special status for my state—was temporary, as per the title of the article itself, and therefore had to go.

I think, however, that you mistook the title for the text of the article. Of course the article was temporary, but its continuation or otherwise was to be decided by the Constituent Assembly of my state, which had to be set up per clause (2) of the same article. Clause (3) of this article did empower the President of India to declare that the ‘Article shall cease to be operative’—but only if the Constituent Assembly had made the necessary recommendation to the President. To the extent that the Union home minister did not speak of these provisions in the article in moving its abrogation, he can be said to have lied to Parliament!

Since the Constituent Assembly of my state dissolved itself on 25 January 1957 without, in its wisdom, recommending the abrogation of Article 370, it was deemed to have become a permanent feature of the Indian Constitution, like its other articles. This is what I, as a common man, understand by a reading of the Constitution of India.

I may point out that the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, in its judgement in October 2015, ruled that Article 370 cannot be ‘abrogated, repealed or even amended’. The Delhi High Court dismissed outright a plea seeking a declaration that Article 370 was temporary in nature. Even the Supreme Court of the country held the view in April 2018 that Article 370 was not a temporary provision. A bench of justices R.A. Goel and R.F. Nariman held that ‘the issue [of Article 370] is covered by the Judgement of this court in [the] 2017 SARFAESI matter, where we had held that despite the headnote of Article 370, it is not a temporary provision’.

It is regrettable that the government of India did not even heed the advice of its own judiciary.