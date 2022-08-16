"Language is no longer an issue": Aparna Sen on her first Hindi feature film 'The Rapist'

After being celebrated across festivals including the Busan International Film Festival, London Indian Film Festival, Kolkata International Film festival, and International Film festival of Kerala, ‘The Rapist’ will now be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August. The film has also received three nominations at IFFM including ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Actress’. The Rapist had previously won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at Busan.

The Rapist is a thought-provoking examination of the anatomy of rape, the psyche of its perpetrators and the trauma experienced in its aftermath. The drama also marks the reunion of mother-daughter duo of Aparna Sen-Konkona Sen Sharma after several acclaimed films including the National Award winning, Mr. And Mrs. Iyer.

Says Aparna, “The Rapist is my first full-length Hindi feature film. The language has to happen organically. My first film 36 Chowringhee Lane had to be in English because the protagonist was an Anglo-Indian. Or Mr & Mrs Iyer, one protagonist speaks Tamil the other Bengali. So which language should they communicate in? English, right?”