Lata Mangeshkar’s foster daughter mourns in Jaipur

My last conversation with Lata aunty was on the day she was being hospitalised, remembers Sangeeta Gupta, daughter of late musician Madan Mohan. After Madan Mohan passed away in 1975, she recalls, Lata Mangeshkar treated her like her own daughter.

“When I got married in 1982, she invited the guests to the wedding and the invitation card went in her name. When my daughters got married, she was luckily still with us and showered them with her affection,” she says.

Her father Madan Mohan Kohli was born in Baghdad, she reveals, where her grandfather Chunnilal Kohli was a police officer. In the 1940s he returned first to Lahore but soon thereafter shifted to Bombay. Madan Mohan was a singer and joined All India Radio, first in Delhi and then in Bombay.