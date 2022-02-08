Lataji was very fond of Shah Rukh Khan

Lataji had then gone on to praise the actor’s work. “Mujhe Shah Rukh ka kaam bahot pasand hai. Maine unki sari filmein dekhi hai (I really like Shah Rukh’s work. I’ve watched all his films). I first saw Shah Rukh in a serial called Fauji. There was something special about him. Then I saw him in a film called Chamatkar. Later I saw Deewaana and Baazigar in which he played a negative character. It was quite evident that Shah Rukh could play any kind of role.”

Lataji also enjoyed Shah Rukh’s dancing. “I remember him saying somewhere that he had no sense of rhythm and dance. But when I saw him in that song Ruk ja o dil deewane in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Ussmein itna sahi acting kiya tha unhone. Then I saw him dancing to Chaiyyan chaiyyan in Dil Se. His popularity cuts across the religious divide. No one cares whether Dilip Saab and Shah Rukh are Muslim. Their reach is far beyond religion.”

I know how pained Lataji would have been to hear the way her death is being attempted to be politicized. She was beyond all politics, though attempts to pull her in were constantly made.