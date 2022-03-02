LIVE News Updates: Russia's largest lender Sberbank leaving Europe
AFP reported that Russia's largest lender Sberbank is leaving Europe
Russia's largest lender Sberbank leaving Europe
AFP reported that Russia's largest lender Sberbank is leaving Europe.
Film critic Jai Prakash Chouksey passes away
Noted film critic Jayaprakash Chouksey passes away, reported Presswire. Chokse breathed his last at 8.15 am this morning. His last rites will be held in Indore.
United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes
AP reported that the United Airlines ended its use of Russian airspace and suspended two India routes.
Formula One's governing body allows Russian drivers to continue competing in its motor racing events
PTI reported that Formula One's governing body, the FIA, has allowed Russian drivers to continue competing in its motor racing events, but only in neutral capacity and under its flag.
Two IAF aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase
ANI reported that two Indian Air Force aircraft took off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.
Indian embassy in Warsaw advises Indians stuck in Lviv, Ternopil to travel to Budomierz border
The Indian embassy in Warsaw has advised Indians stuck in Lviv, Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine to travel at the earliest to Budomierz border check-point for relatively quick entry into Poland, reported PTI.
Rupee slumps 49 paise to 75.82 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee slumped 49 paise to 75.82 against the US dollar in early trade today.
US warns against Hong Kong travel over Covid rules, child separations
AFP reported that the US warned against Hong Kong travel over Covid rules and child separations.
Sensex slumps 613.55 pts to 55,633.73 in opening session
PTI reported that the Sensex slumped 613.55 pts to 55,633.73 in today's opening session, while Nifty declined 175.30 pts to 16,618.60.
India reports 7,554 new Covid cases, 223 deaths
According to ANI, India reported 7,554 new Covid cases, 223 deaths and 14,123 recoveries. The active caseload stands at 85,680.
Oil prices surge more than USD 5 per barrel after release of supplies fails to calm markets
According to AP, oil prices surged more than USD 5 per barrel after the release of supplies failed to calm markets.
International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) bans shooters from Russia and Belarus
PTI reported that the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) banned shooters from Russia and Belarus from all its events owing to the invasion of Ukraine.
Russian airborne troops land in Kharkiv: Ukrainian army
AFP reported that the Russian airborne troops landed in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, according to the Ukrainian army.
Biden says US will release 30 million oil barrels from strategic reserve
AFP reported that US President Joe Biden said that the US will release 30 million oil barrels from its strategic reserve.
