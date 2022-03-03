LIVE News Updates: One million refugees fled Ukraine in week since Russia's invasion
According to the UNHCR, one million refugees have fled Ukraine in the last week after Russia's invasion, reported AFP
IAF's 3 evacuation flights with 628 Indians landed at the Hindon airbase in early hours of Thursday
PTI reported that IAF's three evacuation flights with 628 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest and Polish city Rzeszow landed at the Hindon airbase in early hours of Thursday.
House Jan. 6 panel says it has evidence of Trump 'criminal conspiracy' to overturn election
PTI reported that the House Jan. 6 panel said in the legal filing, it has evidence of Trump 'criminal conspiracy' to overturn election.
India reports 6,561 new Covid cases, 142 deaths
According to ANI, India reported 6,561 new Covid cases, 142 deaths and 14,947 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 77,152.
We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student: MEA India
Responding to the media queries about Indian students being taken hostage by Ukrainian authorities, MEA India put out a statement saying, "We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student. We have requested support of the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country."
Russian police detain anti-war protesters in St. Petersburg
Russian police detained anti-war protesters in St. Petersburg on the seventh day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reported AFP.
One million refugees fled Ukraine in week since Russia's invasion
According to the UNHCR, one million refugees have fled Ukraine in the last week after Russia's invasion, reported AFP.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines