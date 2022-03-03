India

LIVE News Updates: One million refugees fled Ukraine in week since Russia's invasion

According to the UNHCR, one million refugees have fled Ukraine in the last week after Russia's invasion, reported AFP

NH Web Desk

03 Mar 2022, 9:06 AM

IAF's 3 evacuation flights with 628 Indians landed at the Hindon airbase in early hours of Thursday

PTI reported that IAF's three evacuation flights with 628 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest and Polish city Rzeszow landed at the Hindon airbase in early hours of Thursday.

03 Mar 2022, 9:06 AM

House Jan. 6 panel says it has evidence of Trump 'criminal conspiracy' to overturn election

PTI reported that the House Jan. 6 panel said in the legal filing, it has evidence of Trump 'criminal conspiracy' to overturn election.

03 Mar 2022, 8:59 AM

India reports 6,561 new Covid cases, 142 deaths

According to ANI, India reported 6,561 new Covid cases, 142 deaths and 14,947 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 77,152.


03 Mar 2022, 8:57 AM

We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student: MEA India

Responding to the media queries about Indian students being taken hostage by Ukrainian authorities, MEA India put out a statement saying, "We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student. We have requested support of the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country."

03 Mar 2022, 8:47 AM

Russian police detain anti-war protesters in St. Petersburg

Russian police detained anti-war protesters in St. Petersburg on the seventh day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reported AFP.


03 Mar 2022, 8:04 AM

