LIVE News Updates: SC lists on March 11, a plea seeking to cancel bail plea of Ashish Mishra in Kheri incident

According to ANI, India reported 6,396 new Covid cases, 13,450 recoveries, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 69,897 (0.16%), the daily positivity rate to 0.69%, the total recoveries to 4,23,67,070 and the death toll to 5,14,589, while the total vaccination stands at 1,78,29,13,060.