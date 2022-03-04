LIVE News Updates: SC lists on March 11, a plea seeking to cancel bail plea of Ashish Mishra in Kheri incident
ANI reported that the Supreme Court listed on March 11th, a plea seeking to cancel the bail plea of accused Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
ANI reported that the Supreme Court listed on March 11th, a plea seeking to cancel the bail plea of accused Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
ANI reported that the Sensex slumped 1050.65 points and is currently trading at 54,052.03. Nifty is down by 304.40 points and is currently at 16,193.65.
ANI reported that an Indian Air Force aircraft took off for Romania at 4:05 am from Hindon Airbase, with approximately 6 tons of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.
PTI reported that the Sensex tanked 851.99 points to 54,250.69 in today's opening trade, while Nifty plunged 185.60 points to 16,312.45.
India reports 6,396 new Covid cases, 201 deaths in last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 6,396 new Covid cases, 13,450 recoveries, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 69,897 (0.16%), the daily positivity rate to 0.69%, the total recoveries to 4,23,67,070 and the death toll to 5,14,589, while the total vaccination stands at 1,78,29,13,060.
Bihar | 7 dead and several injured in explosion
ANI reported that seven people died and several were injured in an explosion in Tatarpur police jurisdiction in Bhagalpur district. According to Bhagalpur DM, Subrat Kumar Sen, prima facie it is coming to light that the family was involved in making firecrackers. 2-3 houses have been damaged.
Putin could 'threaten the safety of all of Europe': UK PM
According to AFP, UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Putin could 'threaten the safety of all of Europe'.
Russian troops preventing firefighters from accessing blaze at nuclear plant
According to Ukrainian rescuers, the Russian troops are preventing firefighters from accessing the blaze at the nuclear plant, reported AFP.
Rod Marsh, Australian cricket great, passes away
Rod Marsh, Australian cricket great, passed away at the age of 74, reported AP.
Ukraine says 'essential' equipment at nuclear plant not affected by fire
According to AFP, Ukraine has said that the 'essential' equipment at the nuclear plant was not affected by the fire.
Biden urges Russia to allow emergency responders to Ukraine nuclear site
US President Joe Biden has urged Russia to allow emergency responders to the Ukraine nuclear site, reported AFP.
Macron to seek 2nd term in France's April presidential vote
According to AP, French President Macron will seek a second term in France's April presidential vote.
