LIVE News Updates: Russia declares ceasefire to let Mariupol residents evacuate
Ceasefire to let Mariupol residents evacuate, says Russian defence ministry, AFP reported
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, other foreign nationals from Ukraine
PTI reported that Russia is ready to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals from Ukraine, the envoy told the UN Security Council.
Special CBI court dismissed anticipatory bail plea of Chitra Ramkrishna in connection with the NSE co-location case
ANI reported that a special CBI court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in connection with the NSE co-location case.
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja hits century
ANI reported that Ravindra Jadeja hit a century in the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, day 2, with India being at 464/7 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
Fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of a train going from Saharanpur to Delhi
ANI reported that a fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of a train going from Saharanpur to Delhi, earlier today at Daurala railway station near Meerut. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries/casualties were reported.
Air raid alert in Kyiv
The Kyiv Independent reported that an air raid alert went on in Kyiv. Residents should go to the nearest shelter.
'No foul play suspected' at Shane Warne villa
According to Thailand police, 'no foul play suspected' at Shane Warne villa, reported AFP.
Manipur elections: 11.40% voters turnout recorded till 9 am
ANI reported that 11.40% voters turnout was recorded till 9 am in the second phase of the Manipur elections.
Pakistan remains on grey list of Financial Action Task Force
PTI reported that Pakistan remains on the grey list of Financial Action Task Force and has been asked to address remaining deficiencies.
Ukraine war: 3 IAF aircraft carrying 629 Indian citizens land in Delhi
PTI reported that three IAF aircraft carrying 629 Indian citizens landed in Delhi.
India reports 5,921 new Covid cases, 289 deaths in last 24 hours
Accordig to ANI, India reported 5,921 new Covid cases, 11,651 recoveries, and 289 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 63,878 (0.15%), the daily positivity rate to 0.63%, the total recoveries to 4,23,78,721 and the death toll to 5,14,878, while the total vaccination stands at 1,78,55,66,940.
North Korea fires at least one suspected ballistic missile
According to Reuters, North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula on Saturday, militaries in the region said, an apparent test just days before the South's presidential election.
Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones
According to the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones.
Strategic Ukrainian port city Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russian forces
According to the Mayor, strategic Ukrainian port city Mariupol has been 'blockaded' by Russian forces, reported AFP.
Polling for last phase of Manipur elections begins
ANI reported that polling for the last phase of Manipur elections has begun.
China defence budget to grow 7.1 percent in 2022
AFP reported that China's defence budget will grow 7.1 percent in 2022.
