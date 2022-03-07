LIVE News Updates: 35.51% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm in the seventh and final phase of UP Elections
Nawab Malik remanded to judicial custody by Mumbai court in money laundering case
Russia – Ukraine, and NATO must engage in sincere negotiations for restoring peace, says Congress
We remain gravely concerned about safety of Indian students & citizens trapped in war zones. Congress appeals for immediate end to all hostilities & creation of geographically defined humanitarian corridors for safe evacuation respected by both sides: Congress on Ukraine Crisis
Russia – Ukraine, and NATO must engage in sincere negotiations for restoring peace and a lasting resolution of all issues. It is the duty of the Government of India to make all efforts to bring back our citizens: Congress
It is important to remember and recall that India has in the past undertaken successful large-scale operations by its Air Force and Navy to evacuate Indians during the Gulf war, Lebanon, Libya, and Iraq without indulging in partisan propaganda: Congress
Prime Minister Modi spoke on phone to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.The phone call lasted for about 35 minutes. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia & Ukraine: GoI Sources
ANI reported that 21.55% voters turnout was recorded till 11 am in the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections.
Sputnik reported that the Russian military has declared a ceasefire in Ukraine from 0700 GMT to open humanitarian corridors at French President Emmanuel Macron's request.
PTI reported that the Rupee slumped 81 paise to 76.98 against the US dollar in early trade today.
ANI reported that an 8.58% voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in the last phase of polling in the Uttar Pradesh elections.
AP reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the sanctions on Russia are not sufficient.
ANI reported that the Sensex crashed 1368 points in early trade, and is currently trading at 52,965, while Nifty is at 15,870.
AP reported that gas topped USD 4 per gallon average for the first time since 2008. Oil prices jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares sunk as US mulled calling for a ban on imports of crude from Russia.
According to ANI, India logged 4,362 new Covid cases and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases to 54,118.
Citing government sources, ANI reported that PM Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the phone today.
According to a Ukrainian official, Russian forces stepped up nighttime shelling of cities in the centre, north and south of the country, reported AP.
Voting begins for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly polls.
Gold prices rose above $2,000 an ounce amid soaring Ukraine fear, reported AFP.