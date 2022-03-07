LIVE News Updates: 35.51% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm in the seventh and final phase of UP Elections

We remain gravely concerned about safety of Indian students & citizens trapped in war zones. Congress appeals for immediate end to all hostilities & creation of geographically defined humanitarian corridors for safe evacuation respected by both sides: Congress on Ukraine Crisis

Russia – Ukraine, and NATO must engage in sincere negotiations for restoring peace and a lasting resolution of all issues. It is the duty of the Government of India to make all efforts to bring back our citizens: Congress

It is important to remember and recall that India has in the past undertaken successful large-scale operations by its Air Force and Navy to evacuate Indians during the Gulf war, Lebanon, Libya, and Iraq without indulging in partisan propaganda: Congress