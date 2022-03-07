India

LIVE News Updates: 35.51% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm in the seventh and final phase of UP Elections

35.51% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm in the seventh and final phase of UP Elections

07 Mar 2022, 2:01 PM

07 Mar 2022, 2:01 PM

35.51% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm in the seventh and final phase of UP Elections

07 Mar 2022, 1:39 PM

Nawab Malik remanded to judicial custody by Mumbai court in money laundering case

07 Mar 2022, 1:01 PM

Russia – Ukraine, and NATO must engage in sincere negotiations for restoring peace, says Congress

We remain gravely concerned about safety of Indian students & citizens trapped in war zones. Congress appeals for immediate end to all hostilities & creation of geographically defined humanitarian corridors for safe evacuation respected by both sides: Congress on Ukraine Crisis

Russia – Ukraine, and NATO must engage in sincere negotiations for restoring peace and a lasting resolution of all issues. It is the duty of the Government of India to make all efforts to bring back our citizens: Congress

It is important to remember and recall that India has in the past undertaken successful large-scale operations by its Air Force and Navy to evacuate Indians during the Gulf war, Lebanon, Libya, and Iraq without indulging in partisan propaganda: Congress


07 Mar 2022, 12:43 PM

Prime Minister Modi spoke on phone to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine

Prime Minister Modi spoke on phone to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.The phone call lasted for about 35 minutes. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia & Ukraine: GoI Sources

07 Mar 2022, 11:57 AM

21.55% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in final phase of UP elections

ANI reported that 21.55% voters turnout was recorded till 11 am in the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections.


07 Mar 2022, 11:07 AM

Russian military declares ceasefire in Ukraine from 0700 GMT to open humanitarian corridors at French President Emmanuel Macron's request

Sputnik reported that the Russian military has declared a ceasefire in Ukraine from 0700 GMT to open humanitarian corridors at French President Emmanuel Macron's request.

07 Mar 2022, 10:19 AM

Rupee slumps 81 paise to 76.98 against US dollar

PTI reported that the Rupee slumped 81 paise to 76.98 against the US dollar in early trade today.


07 Mar 2022, 10:19 AM

7th phase of polling in UP: 8.58% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

ANI reported that an 8.58% voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in the last phase of polling in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

07 Mar 2022, 10:19 AM

Zelenskyy says Russia sanctions not sufficient

AP reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the sanctions on Russia are not sufficient.


07 Mar 2022, 9:34 AM

Sensex crashes 1368 points in early trade

ANI reported that the Sensex crashed 1368 points in early trade, and is currently trading at 52,965, while Nifty is at 15,870.

07 Mar 2022, 9:18 AM

Oil prices jump more than $10 a barrel

AP reported that gas topped USD 4 per gallon average for the first time since 2008. Oil prices jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares sunk as US mulled calling for a ban on imports of crude from Russia.


07 Mar 2022, 9:18 AM

India logs 4,362 new Covid cases, 66 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India logged 4,362 new Covid cases and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases to 54,118.

07 Mar 2022, 8:51 AM

PM Modi to speak to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy today

Citing government sources, ANI reported that PM Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the phone today.


07 Mar 2022, 8:23 AM

Russian forces step up nighttime shelling of cities in the centre, north and south of Ukraine

According to a Ukrainian official, Russian forces stepped up nighttime shelling of cities in the centre, north and south of the country, reported AP.

07 Mar 2022, 8:24 AM

Voting begins for last phase of UP Assembly polls

Voting begins for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly polls.


07 Mar 2022, 8:24 AM

Gold rises above $2,000 an ounce on soaring Ukraine fear

Gold prices rose above $2,000 an ounce amid soaring Ukraine fear, reported AFP.

