LIVE News Updates: Today's march to celebrate 159 women candidates, says Priyanka Gandhi
ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying, "Today's march at Lucknow is to celebrate our 159 women candidates. It is a big thing that all of them fought, and on Women's Day, we should celebrate them"
Central agencies have become publicity machinery of BJP: Aaditya Thackeray
News agency ANI quoted Aaditya Thackeray as saying, "Central agencies misused in the past too, it happened in Bengal, Andhra Pradesh & now it's happening in Maharashtra too. Central agencies have in a way become publicity machinery of BJP itself. Maharashtra will not bow down."
SC agrees to hear PIL seeking VVPAT verification at the beginning of counting of EVM votes
ANI reported that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear tomorrow a PIL seeking VVPAT verification at the beginning of counting of EVM votes instead of verifying it at the end of counting. "Inform the Election Commission of India, let's see what can be done," said the Supreme Court.
Today's march to celebrate 159 women candidates, says Priyanka Gandhi
News agency ANI quoted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as saying, "Today's march at Lucknow (under party's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh) is to celebrate our 159 women candidates. I think it is a big thing that all of them fought, and on International Women's Day, we should celebrate them".
Rupee slips 9 paise to 77.02 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee slipped 9 paise to 77.02 against the US dollar in early trade today.
Russia declares ceasefire from 10 am to provide humanitarian corridor
The Russian Embassy in India said that in order to conduct a humanitarian operation, from 10:00am. (Moscow time) on March 8, the Russian Federation has declared a ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors, reported ANI.
J&K | Terrorist associate of LeT outfit arrested in Nadihal area
ANI reported that the Sopore Police, along with 32 RR and 92 BN CRPF, has arrested one terrorist associate of the LeT outfit in Nadihal area. One AK-56 rifle along with magazine and 30 live rounds were recovered from him.
Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty trades below 15,850
NDTV reported that Sensex fell over 100 points and Nifty traded below 15,850, with Hindalco, HDFC Life, and HDFC Bank among top drags.
India registers 3,993 new Covid cases and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India registered 3,993 new Covid cases and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stand at 49,948.
