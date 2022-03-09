LIVE News Updates: Chernobyl nuclear plant no longer transmitting data to UN watchdog
Sensex climbs nearly 370 points to 53,793.99
PTI reported that the Sensex climbed nearly 370 points to 53,793.99 in opening trade today, while Nifty jumped 107.90 points to 16,121.35.
Mandatory citywide testing 'not a priority for now': Hong Kong leader
AFP reported that mandatory citywide testing is 'not a priority for now' in Hong Kong.
Chernobyl nuclear plant no longer transmitting data to UN watchdog
According to AFP, the International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant had been lost. The plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN watchdog.
India records 4,575 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India recorded 4,575 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 46,962.
Suspect and Missouri police officer pass away in shooting
AP reported that according to authorities, a suspect and a Missouri police officer have died in shooting, while two other officers remain hospitalised.
