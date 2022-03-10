Getting Latest Election Result...
LIVE News Updates: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama
ANI reported that an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Naina Batpora area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir
Rupee rises 38 paise to 76.24 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee rose 38 paise to 76.24 against the US dollar in early trade today.
US House passes bill banning Russian oil imports to US
AP reported that the US House passed a bill banning Russian oil imports to US, bolstering the Biden administration's response to the war in Ukraine.
Sensex climbs 1,595.14 points to 56,242.47
PTI reported that the Sensex climbed 1,595.14 points to 56,242.47 in today's opening trade, while Nifty zoomed above 16,700 level.
India logs 4,184 new Covid cases, 104 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India logged 4,184 new Covid cases, 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 44,488.
US House votes to rush USD 13.6 bn to Ukraine and allies as part of bipartisan USD 1.5 tn bill financing federal agencies
According to AP, the US House voted to rush USD 13.6 bn to Ukraine and allies as part of bipartisan USD 1.5 tn bill financing federal agencies.