Getting Latest Election Result...

India

LIVE News Updates: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama

ANI reported that an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Naina Batpora area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir

LIVE News Updates: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama
user

NH Web Desk

10 Mar 2022, 10:22 AM

Rupee rises 38 paise to 76.24 against US dollar

PTI reported that the Rupee rose 38 paise to 76.24 against the US dollar in early trade today.

10 Mar 2022, 10:22 AM

Jammu & Kashmir | Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists

ANI reported that an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Naina Batpora area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

10 Mar 2022, 10:12 AM

US House passes bill banning Russian oil imports to US

AP reported that the US House passed a bill banning Russian oil imports to US, bolstering the Biden administration's response to the war in Ukraine.


10 Mar 2022, 9:45 AM

Sensex climbs 1,595.14 points to 56,242.47

PTI reported that the Sensex climbed 1,595.14 points to 56,242.47 in today's opening trade, while Nifty zoomed above 16,700 level.

10 Mar 2022, 9:08 AM

India logs 4,184 new Covid cases, 104 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India logged 4,184 new Covid cases, 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 44,488.


10 Mar 2022, 8:57 AM

US House votes to rush USD 13.6 bn to Ukraine and allies as part of bipartisan USD 1.5 tn bill financing federal agencies

According to AP, the US House voted to rush USD 13.6 bn to Ukraine and allies as part of bipartisan USD 1.5 tn bill financing federal agencies.

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x