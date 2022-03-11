LIVE News Updates: Special flight, carrying 242 Indian citizens who were stranded in Ukraine, arrives in Delhi
ANI reported that a special flight, carrying 242 Indian citizens who were stranded in Ukraine, arrived in Delhi from Poland
India logs 4,194 new Covid cases, 255 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India logged 4,194 new Covid cases, 6,208 recoveries, & 255 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 42,219.
US Senate gives final congressional approval to $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine
AP reported that the US Senate has given final congressional approval to a $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and its European allies.
China's premier calls Ukraine situation "grave," offers to play "positive role" for peace
AP reported that China's premier has called the Ukraine situation "grave," and offered to play a "positive role" for peace while not criticizing Russia.
Three sanitation workers died by suffocation after falling into a septic tank in Mumbai
ANI reported that three sanitation workers who went to clean a public toilet in Ekta Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai, died due to suffocation after falling into a septic tank. According to the BMC, they were sent to Shatabdi Hospital but were declared dead on arrival yesterday.
