India

LIVE News Updates: Special flight, carrying 242 Indian citizens who were stranded in Ukraine, arrives in Delhi

ANI reported that a special flight, carrying 242 Indian citizens who were stranded in Ukraine, arrived in Delhi from Poland

NH Web Desk

11 Mar 2022, 9:19 AM

India logs 4,194 new Covid cases, 255 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India logged 4,194 new Covid cases, 6,208 recoveries, & 255 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 42,219.

11 Mar 2022, 8:59 AM

US Senate gives final congressional approval to $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine

AP reported that the US Senate has given final congressional approval to a $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and its European allies.

11 Mar 2022, 8:56 AM

11 Mar 2022, 8:45 AM

China's premier calls Ukraine situation "grave," offers to play "positive role" for peace

AP reported that China's premier has called the Ukraine situation "grave," and offered to play a "positive role" for peace while not criticizing Russia.

11 Mar 2022, 8:23 AM

Three sanitation workers died by suffocation after falling into a septic tank in Mumbai

ANI reported that three sanitation workers who went to clean a public toilet in Ekta Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai, died due to suffocation after falling into a septic tank. According to the BMC, they were sent to Shatabdi Hospital but were declared dead on arrival yesterday.

