LIVE News Updates: Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi against disinvestment of HLL Lifecare Limited

According to ANI, India reported 3,614 new Covid cases and 5,185 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with the number of deaths dropping below 100 with 89 deaths yesterday.

Active case: 40,559 (0.09%)

Daily positivity rate: 0.44%

Total recoveries: 4,24,31,513

Death toll: 5,15,803

Total vaccination: 1,79,91,57,486