LIVE News Updates: Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi against disinvestment of HLL Lifecare Limited
NDTV reported that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to PM Modi against the disinvestment of HLL Lifecare Limited
CBSE has communicated results of Term-1 exams for Class 10 to schools
PTI reported that CBSE has communicated the results of Term-1 exams for Class 10 to schools.
India reports 3,614 new Covid cases and 5,185 recoveries in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 3,614 new Covid cases and 5,185 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with the number of deaths dropping below 100 with 89 deaths yesterday.
Active case: 40,559 (0.09%)
Daily positivity rate: 0.44%
Total recoveries: 4,24,31,513
Death toll: 5,15,803
Total vaccination: 1,79,91,57,486
Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
PTI reported that US President Joe Biden nominated Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands.
Nicaraguan opposition figure found guilty of financial crimes
AFP reported that the Nicaraguan opposition figure has been found guilty of financial crimes.
Death toll in Mariupol rises to 1,582 amid ceaseless bombing
The Mariupol mayor's office has said the death toll during the now 12-day siege and ceaseless bombing has risen to 1,582, reported AP.
