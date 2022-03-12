India

LIVE News Updates: Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi against disinvestment of HLL Lifecare Limited

NDTV reported that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to PM Modi against the disinvestment of HLL Lifecare Limited

LIVE News Updates: Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi against disinvestment of HLL Lifecare Limited
user

NH Web Desk

12 Mar 2022, 10:46 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi against disinvestment of HLL Lifecare Limited

NDTV reported that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to PM Modi against the disinvestment of HLL Lifecare Limited.

12 Mar 2022, 10:42 AM

CBSE has communicated results of Term-1 exams for Class 10 to schools

PTI reported that CBSE has communicated the results of Term-1 exams for Class 10 to schools.

12 Mar 2022, 9:44 AM

India reports 3,614 new Covid cases and 5,185 recoveries in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 3,614 new Covid cases and 5,185 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with the number of deaths dropping below 100 with 89 deaths yesterday.

Active case: 40,559 (0.09%)

Daily positivity rate: 0.44%

Total recoveries: 4,24,31,513

Death toll: 5,15,803

Total vaccination: 1,79,91,57,486


12 Mar 2022, 9:45 AM

Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

PTI reported that US President Joe Biden nominated Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands.

12 Mar 2022, 9:45 AM

Nicaraguan opposition figure found guilty of financial crimes

AFP reported that the Nicaraguan opposition figure has been found guilty of financial crimes.


12 Mar 2022, 9:05 AM

Death toll in Mariupol rises to 1,582 amid ceaseless bombing

The Mariupol mayor's office has said the death toll during the now 12-day siege and ceaseless bombing has risen to 1,582, reported AP.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x