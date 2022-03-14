LIVE News Updates: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolves all the units of the party in Uttar Pradesh
ANI reported that Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has dissolved all the units and frontals of the party in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect
Samyukta Kisan Morcha meets to review progress on promises made by Centre to farmers
PTI reported that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha is meeting to review the progress on promises made by the Centre to farmers.
Money laundering matter | PMLA Special Court to pass judgment in bail plea of Anil Deshmukh
ANI reported that a PMLA Special Court will pass the judgment today in the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. ED has opposed the plea, arguing that Deshmukh is the prime accused in the matter and should not be granted bail.
Congress, CPI(M), RSP, YSRCP give Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss education of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
ANI reported that Congress, CPI(M), RSP and YSRCP have given Adjournment motion Notice in the Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion over the education of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine due to conflict with Russia.
ITBP official killed, head constable injured in Naxal blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district
PTI reported that an ITBP official has been killed and a head constable injured in a Naxal blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, according to the police.
Rupee slumps 18 paise to 76.62 against US dollar in early trade
PTI reported that the Rupee slumped 18 paise to 76.62 against the US dollar in early trade today.
Sensex climbs 309.91 points to 55,860.21
PTI reported that Sensex climbed 309.91 points to 55,860.21 in opening trade, while Nifty rose 72.1 points to 16,702.55.
5 Indian students killed in Canada road accident
PTI reported that five Indian students were killed in Canada in a road accident, according to the police.
India reports 2,503 new Covid cases, 27 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 2,503 new Covid cases, 4,377 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. The tally now stands at:
Active case: 36,168 (0.08%)
Daily positivity rate: 0.47%
Total recoveries: 4,24,41,449
Death toll: 5,15,877
Total vaccination: 1,79,91,57,486
Colombian left makes historic gains in legislative elections
AFP reported that according to the partial results, Colombian left has made historic gains in the legislative elections.
Union Finance Minister to present the Budget for J&K in Lok Sabha today
ANI reported that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama will present the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha today.
Former US president Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19
AP reported that former US president Barack Obama said that he tested positive for COVID-19, though he is feeling relatively healthy.
Strong, shallow underwater earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines
AP reported that strong, shallow underwater earthquakes shook Indonesia and Philippines but no serious damage was immediately reported and no tsunami warnings were issued.