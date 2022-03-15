LIVE News Updates: Nawab Malik denied interim relief by Bombay HC; judicial custody to continue

India

15 Mar 2022, 11:43 AM

Nawab Malik denied interim relief by Bombay High Court; judicial custody to continue

15 Mar 2022, 11:29 AM

India gives utmost priority to safety and security of weapon system: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

PTI quoted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as saying that India gives utmost priority to safety and security of weapon system. His statement came after India accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan.

15 Mar 2022, 11:07 AM

Nearly 30 million under lockdown in China as virus surges

AFP reported that nearly 30 million are under lockdown in China as the virus surges.


15 Mar 2022, 10:19 AM

Loud explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kyiv

Loud explosions were heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, reported AFP.

15 Mar 2022, 10:23 AM

Bombay HC to pronounce judgment in Nawab Malik's plea that FIR against him be cancelled today

ANI reported that the Bombay High Court will pronounce today the judgement in Maharashtra minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik's plea demanding that the FIR against him be cancelled. The plea calls ED's action against him 'wrong' and his arrest 'illegal', in the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.


15 Mar 2022, 9:49 AM

Unidentified militant killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama district

According to PTI, an unidentified militant has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

15 Mar 2022, 9:43 AM

Sensex jumps over 142 points, trading at 56,628

ANI reported that the Sensex jumped over 142 points, trading at 56,628, while Nifty is trading at 16,893.


15 Mar 2022, 9:23 AM

India reports 2,568 new Covid cases, 97 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 2,568 new Covid cases, 4,722 recoveries and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active case: 33,917 (0.08%)

Daily positivity rate: 0.37%

Total recoveries: 4,24,46,171

Death toll: 5,15,974

15 Mar 2022, 9:06 AM

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Awantipora district, J&K

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district, reported NDTV.


15 Mar 2022, 8:48 AM

Karnataka HC to pronounce judgment in Hijab row case today

ANI reported that the Karnataka High Court will pronounce a judgment in the Hijab row case today at 10:30 am.

