LIVE News Updates: Nawab Malik denied interim relief by Bombay HC; judicial custody to continue
Nawab Malik denied interim relief by Bombay High Court; judicial custody to continue
India gives utmost priority to safety and security of weapon system: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
PTI quoted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as saying that India gives utmost priority to safety and security of weapon system. His statement came after India accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan.
Nearly 30 million under lockdown in China as virus surges
AFP reported that nearly 30 million are under lockdown in China as the virus surges.
Loud explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kyiv
Loud explosions were heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, reported AFP.
Bombay HC to pronounce judgment in Nawab Malik's plea that FIR against him be cancelled today
ANI reported that the Bombay High Court will pronounce today the judgement in Maharashtra minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik's plea demanding that the FIR against him be cancelled. The plea calls ED's action against him 'wrong' and his arrest 'illegal', in the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.
Unidentified militant killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama district
According to PTI, an unidentified militant has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sensex jumps over 142 points, trading at 56,628
ANI reported that the Sensex jumped over 142 points, trading at 56,628, while Nifty is trading at 16,893.
India reports 2,568 new Covid cases, 97 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 2,568 new Covid cases, 4,722 recoveries and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active case: 33,917 (0.08%)
Daily positivity rate: 0.37%
Total recoveries: 4,24,46,171
Death toll: 5,15,974
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Awantipora district, J&K
According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district, reported NDTV.
Karnataka HC to pronounce judgment in Hijab row case today
ANI reported that the Karnataka High Court will pronounce a judgment in the Hijab row case today at 10:30 am.
