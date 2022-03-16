LIVE News Updates: Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM in Khatkar Kalan
Bhagwant Mann takes oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in Khatkar Kalan
Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM in Khatkar Kalan
Bhagwant Mann takes oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in Khatkar Kalan
Budget Session 2022: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rising danger of social media being abused to hack our democracy, says Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Thank you for allowing me to take up issue of paramount importance - rising danger of social media being abused to hack our democracy. Global companies like FB & Twitter are used increasingly to shape political narratives by leaders, parties & their proxies: Sonia Gandhi in LS
Bihar Assembly adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MLAs demand an apology from Nitish Kumar
ANI reported that the Bihar Assembly adjourned till 2 pm, as Opposition MLAs demand an apology from Nitish Kumar. The CM had entered into a heated argument with Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday, 14th March in the Legislative Assembly.
SC directs pending re-fixation exercise of OROP should be carried out from July 1, 2019 and arrears should be paid in 3 months
PTI reported that the Supreme Court has directed that the pending re-fixation exercise of OROP should be carried out from July 1, 2019 and arrears should be paid in 3 months.
Hong Kong stocks surge more than 8% on pledge of govt support
AFP reported that Hong Kong stocks surged more than 8% on the pledge of govt support.
SC asks Uttar Pradesh govt to ensure protection of witnesses in Lakhimpur case
PTI reported that the Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to ensure protection of witnesses in Lakhimpur case.
SC upholds govt's decision on One Rank, One Pension
ANI reported that the Supreme Court upheld the government's decision on One Rank, One Pension (OROP) and said that it does not find any constitutional infirmity on the OROP principle and the notification dated November 7, 2015.
Hijab ban matter mentioned before the Supreme Court for urgent hearing
ANI reported that the Hijab ban matter was mentioned before the Supreme Court for urgent hearing by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde. Supreme Court said it would consider the listing of pleas related to hearing, after Holi vacations.
Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
PTI reported that Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief.
Rupee surges 30 paise to 76.32 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee surged 30 paise to 76.32 against the US dollar in early trade today.
Sensex soars 879.44 points, currently trading at 56,656.29
ANI reported that the Sensex soared 879.44 points and is currently trading at 56,656.29. Nifty is up by 245.70 points and is currently at 16,908.70.
India reports 2,876 new Covid cases, 98 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 2,876 new Covid cases, 3,884 recoveries, and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active case: 32,811 (0.08%)
Daily positivity rate: 0.38%
Total recoveries: 4,24,50,055
Death toll: 5,16,072
Total vaccination: 1,80,60,93,107
Unidentified militant killed in encounter with security forces on outskirts of Srinagar
PTI reported that an unidentified militant has been killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines