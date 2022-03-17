LIVE News Updates: Madras HC rejects a plea challenging the election of O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur
ANI reported that the Madras High Court rejected a plea challenging the election of AIADMK coordinator and former deputy CM of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency
Karnataka | Muslim groups call bandh over Karnataka HC's hijab verdict
ANI reported that Muslim groups in Karnataka have called a bandh over Karnataka HC's hijab verdict. The court's decision is against Shariat, says Ali Jaan, vice-president of Stephen Square Merchant Association in Shivajinagar.
Rupee climbs 27 paise to 75.94 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee climbed 27 paise to 75.94 against the US dollar in early trade today.
ED summons TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in connection with an alleged coal scam
ANI reported that Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee next week, in connection with an alleged coal scam.
Sensex surges 846.31 points to 57,662.96 in opening session
PTI reported that the Sensex surged 846.31 points to 57,662.96 in today's opening session, while Nifty climbed 236.80 points to 17,212.15.
India reports 2,539 new Covid cases, 60 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 2,539 new Covid cases, 4,491 recoveries, and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active case: 30,799 (0.07%)
Daily positivity rate: 0.35%
Total recoveries: 4,24,54,546
Death toll: 5,16,132
Honduran judge grants extradition of ex-president Hernandez to US
AFP reported that a Honduran judge has granted extradition of ex-president Hernandez to the US.
British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will visit India by March end
ANI reported that British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will visit India by March end.
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
AP reported that a powerful earthquake off north Japan killed 4 people and more than 90 are injured.
US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine
PTI reported that the US has welcomed the ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine.
Biden confident Mayor Garcetti will be excellent representative to India
According to the White House, US President Joe Biden has confidence that Mayor Garcetti will be an excellent representative to India, reported PTI.
'More than a thousand' sheltering in bombed Ukraine theatre
AFP reported that 'more than a thousand' people are sheltering in bombed Ukraine theatre.
