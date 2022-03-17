India

LIVE News Updates: Madras HC rejects a plea challenging the election of O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur

ANI reported that the Madras High Court rejected a plea challenging the election of AIADMK coordinator and former deputy CM of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency

NH Web Desk

17 Mar 2022, 11:40 AM

Karnataka | Muslim groups call bandh over Karnataka HC's hijab verdict

ANI reported that Muslim groups in Karnataka have called a bandh over Karnataka HC's hijab verdict. The court's decision is against Shariat, says Ali Jaan, vice-president of Stephen Square Merchant Association in Shivajinagar.

17 Mar 2022, 11:16 AM

Madras HC rejects a plea challenging the election of O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency

ANI reported that the Madras High Court rejected a plea challenging the election of AIADMK coordinator and former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency in 2021. The petition was moved by a voter from the constituency.

17 Mar 2022, 10:52 AM

Rupee climbs 27 paise to 75.94 against US dollar

PTI reported that the Rupee climbed 27 paise to 75.94 against the US dollar in early trade today.


17 Mar 2022, 10:03 AM

ED summons TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in connection with an alleged coal scam

ANI reported that Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee next week, in connection with an alleged coal scam.

17 Mar 2022, 9:53 AM

Sensex surges 846.31 points to 57,662.96 in opening session

PTI reported that the Sensex surged 846.31 points to 57,662.96 in today's opening session, while Nifty climbed 236.80 points to 17,212.15.


17 Mar 2022, 9:53 AM

India reports 2,539 new Covid cases, 60 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 2,539 new Covid cases, 4,491 recoveries, and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active case: 30,799 (0.07%)

Daily positivity rate: 0.35%

Total recoveries: 4,24,54,546

Death toll: 5,16,132

17 Mar 2022, 9:01 AM

Honduran judge grants extradition of ex-president Hernandez to US

AFP reported that a Honduran judge has granted extradition of ex-president Hernandez to the US.


17 Mar 2022, 8:33 AM

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will visit India by March end

ANI reported that British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will visit India by March end.

17 Mar 2022, 8:33 AM

Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured

AP reported that a powerful earthquake off north Japan killed 4 people and more than 90 are injured.


17 Mar 2022, 8:33 AM

US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine

PTI reported that the US has welcomed the ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine.

17 Mar 2022, 8:33 AM

Biden confident Mayor Garcetti will be excellent representative to India

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden has confidence that Mayor Garcetti will be an excellent representative to India, reported PTI.


17 Mar 2022, 8:28 AM

'More than a thousand' sheltering in bombed Ukraine theatre

AFP reported that 'more than a thousand' people are sheltering in bombed Ukraine theatre.

