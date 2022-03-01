LIVE News Updates: Australian authorities order thousands of people to flee as deadly floods spread
Australian authorities have ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as deadly floods spread, reported AFP
Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED summons Nawab Malik's son
ANI reported that the Enforcement Directorate summoned Faraz Malik, son of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, in the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.
India reports 6,915 new Covid cases, 180 deaths
According to ANI, India reported 6,915 new Covid cases, 180 deaths and 16,864 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 92,472.
Prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders increase by Rs 105 in Delhi
ANI reported that the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 105 in Delhi and by Rs 108 in Kolkata; the price of a 5 kg commercial LPG cylinder also rose by Rs 27.
Eighth flight of Operation Ganga departs from Budapest to Delhi
The eighth flight of Operation Ganga has departed from Budapest to Delhi, reported ANI.
Seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals reaches Mumbai
ANI reported that the seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania). Union Minister Narayan Rane received the Indian students at Mumbai airport.
