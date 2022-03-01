India

LIVE News Updates: Australian authorities order thousands of people to flee as deadly floods spread

Australian authorities have ordered tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as deadly floods spread, reported AFP

NH Web Desk

01 Mar 2022, 9:15 AM

Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED summons Nawab Malik's son

ANI reported that the Enforcement Directorate summoned Faraz Malik, son of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, in the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

01 Mar 2022, 9:06 AM

India reports 6,915 new Covid cases, 180 deaths

According to ANI, India reported 6,915 new Covid cases, 180 deaths and 16,864 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 92,472.

01 Mar 2022, 8:57 AM

01 Mar 2022, 8:57 AM

Prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders increase by Rs 105 in Delhi

ANI reported that the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 105 in Delhi and by Rs 108 in Kolkata; the price of a 5 kg commercial LPG cylinder also rose by Rs 27.

01 Mar 2022, 8:52 AM

Eighth flight of Operation Ganga departs from Budapest to Delhi

The eighth flight of Operation Ganga has departed from Budapest to Delhi, reported ANI.


01 Mar 2022, 8:10 AM

Seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals reaches Mumbai

ANI reported that the seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania). Union Minister Narayan Rane received the Indian students at Mumbai airport.

