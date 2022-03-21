LIVE News Updates: Russian assault on Mariupol is 'massive war crime', says EU's Borrell
AFP reported that EU's High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles said that the Russian assault on Mariupol is 'massive war crime'
Sonia Gandhi to meet party leaders from Himachal Pradesh tomorrow
ANI reported that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will meet the party leaders from Himachal Pradesh tomorrow at her residence in Delhi.
Plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China
AFP reported that a plane carrying 133 passengers crashed in China. Casualties are unknown.
Calcutta HC instructs Centre to inform the court of the security measures for the CM within the next 2 weeks
ANI reported that the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice’s division bench instructed the Centre to inform the court of the security measures for the Chief Minister within the next 2 weeks. The division bench also directed the state to give the information in the next hearing on April 25th.
Budget session of Parliament | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
ANI reported that the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. The Budget session of the Parliament is currently going on.
Early conclusion of talks for Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement key for economic ties: Modi in virtual summit with Australian PM
PTI quoted PM Modi as saying, "Early conclusion of talks for Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement key for economic ties," regarding his virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison.
Of 4 deaths in suspicious circumstances in Bhagalpur, post mortem of 2 done: ADG HQ, Patna
News agency quoted JS Gangwar, ADG HQ, Patna, as saying, "Of 4 deaths in suspicious circumstances in Bhagalpur, post mortem of 2 done, FSL reports awaited to confirm death cause. Other 2 died due to ailment as per kin. 1 more person receiving treatment." His comments came after deaths were reported allegedly due to consumption of illicit liquor.
Assam opposition MLAs walked out of state Assembly alleging BJP using unfair means to influence opposition leaders
ANI reported that Assam opposition MLAs walked out of the state Assembly alleging BJP using unfair means to influence opposition leaders. "We demanded the speaker to take action on it but nothing was done, so we walked out of the Assembly," said Debabrata Saikia, leader of Congress Legislature Party.
At least six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv
At least six people died in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv, reported AFP.
Uttarakhand's newly-elected MLAs swearing-in as members of the Legislative Assembly
ANI reported that Uttarakhand's newly-elected MLAs had their swearing-in ceremony as members of the Legislative Assembly in Dehradun today. MLAs administered the oath of office and secrecy by protem speaker, Bansidhar Bhagat.
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives at ED office in connection with an alleged coal scam
ANI reported that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrived at the ED office in Delhi in connection with an alleged coal scam.
Flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency
ANI reported that Flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March had to be diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi where it was met by emergency services & passengers disembarked, said Qatar Airways. The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha.
AAP to nominate cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab
ANI reported that Aam Aadmi Party will nominate cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha and Dr. Sandeep Pathak to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.
Rupee falls 24 paise to 76.08 against US dollar in early trade
PTI reported that the Rupee fell 24 paise to 76.08 against the US dollar in early trade today.
29 antiquities repatriated to India by Australia: Govt sources
PTI quoted government sources as saying that 29 antiquities have been repatriated to India by Australia.
Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the shutdown of fireworks industries in Sivakasi
ANI reported that Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the shutdown of fireworks industries in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu.
Sensex jumps 264.02 points to 58,127.95 in opening trade
PTI reported that the Sensex jumped 264.02 points to 58,127.95 in today's opening trade, while Nifty climbed 66.3 points to 17,353.35.
Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April
Hong Kong will lift its ban on flights from nine countries in April, reported AFP.
India logs 1,549 new cases & 31 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 1,549 new Covid cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 25,106, while the total vaccination stands at 1,81,24,97,303.
Biden to travel to Poland Friday to discuss Ukraine crisis
According to the White House, US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, reported AFP.
