India

LIVE News Updates: Russian assault on Mariupol is 'massive war crime', says EU's Borrell

AFP reported that EU's High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles said that the Russian assault on Mariupol is 'massive war crime'

Josep Borrell
Josep Borrell
user

NH Web Desk

21 Mar 2022, 2:28 PM

Russian assault on Mariupol is 'massive war crime', says EU's Borrell

AFP reported that EU's High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles said that the Russian assault on Mariupol is 'massive war crime'.

21 Mar 2022, 2:28 PM

Sonia Gandhi to meet party leaders from Himachal Pradesh tomorrow

ANI reported that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will meet the party leaders from Himachal Pradesh tomorrow at her residence in Delhi.

21 Mar 2022, 1:55 PM

Plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China

AFP reported that a plane carrying 133 passengers crashed in China. Casualties are unknown.


21 Mar 2022, 1:22 PM

Calcutta HC instructs Centre to inform the court of the security measures for the CM within the next 2 weeks

ANI reported that the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice’s division bench instructed the Centre to inform the court of the security measures for the Chief Minister within the next 2 weeks. The division bench also directed the state to give the information in the next hearing on April 25th.

21 Mar 2022, 1:06 PM

Budget session of Parliament | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

ANI reported that the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. The Budget session of the Parliament is currently going on.


21 Mar 2022, 12:50 PM

Early conclusion of talks for Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement key for economic ties: Modi in virtual summit with Australian PM

PTI quoted PM Modi as saying, "Early conclusion of talks for Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement key for economic ties," regarding his virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison.

21 Mar 2022, 12:42 PM

Of 4 deaths in suspicious circumstances in Bhagalpur, post mortem of 2 done: ADG HQ, Patna

News agency quoted JS Gangwar, ADG HQ, Patna, as saying, "Of 4 deaths in suspicious circumstances in Bhagalpur, post mortem of 2 done, FSL reports awaited to confirm death cause. Other 2 died due to ailment as per kin. 1 more person receiving treatment." His comments came after deaths were reported allegedly due to consumption of illicit liquor.


21 Mar 2022, 12:20 PM

Assam opposition MLAs walked out of state Assembly alleging BJP using unfair means to influence opposition leaders

ANI reported that Assam opposition MLAs walked out of the state Assembly alleging BJP using unfair means to influence opposition leaders. "We demanded the speaker to take action on it but nothing was done, so we walked out of the Assembly," said Debabrata Saikia, leader of Congress Legislature Party.

21 Mar 2022, 11:51 AM

At least six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv

At least six people died in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv, reported AFP.


21 Mar 2022, 11:39 AM

Uttarakhand's newly-elected MLAs swearing-in as members of the Legislative Assembly

ANI reported that Uttarakhand's newly-elected MLAs had their swearing-in ceremony as members of the Legislative Assembly in Dehradun today. MLAs administered the oath of office and secrecy by protem speaker, Bansidhar Bhagat.

21 Mar 2022, 11:12 AM

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives at ED office in connection with an alleged coal scam

ANI reported that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrived at the ED office in Delhi in connection with an alleged coal scam.


21 Mar 2022, 10:51 AM

Flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency

ANI reported that Flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March had to be diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi where it was met by emergency services & passengers disembarked, said Qatar Airways. The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha.

21 Mar 2022, 10:48 AM

AAP to nominate cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

ANI reported that Aam Aadmi Party will nominate cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha and Dr. Sandeep Pathak to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.


21 Mar 2022, 10:48 AM

Rupee falls 24 paise to 76.08 against US dollar in early trade

PTI reported that the Rupee fell 24 paise to 76.08 against the US dollar in early trade today.

21 Mar 2022, 10:17 AM

29 antiquities repatriated to India by Australia: Govt sources

PTI quoted government sources as saying that 29 antiquities have been repatriated to India by Australia.


21 Mar 2022, 9:44 AM

Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the shutdown of fireworks industries in Sivakasi

ANI reported that Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the shutdown of fireworks industries in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu.

21 Mar 2022, 9:44 AM

Sensex jumps 264.02 points to 58,127.95 in opening trade

PTI reported that the Sensex jumped 264.02 points to 58,127.95 in today's opening trade, while Nifty climbed 66.3 points to 17,353.35.


21 Mar 2022, 9:20 AM

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April

Hong Kong will lift its ban on flights from nine countries in April, reported AFP.

21 Mar 2022, 8:58 AM

India logs 1,549 new cases & 31 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 1,549 new Covid cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 25,106, while the total vaccination stands at 1,81,24,97,303.


21 Mar 2022, 8:11 AM

Biden to travel to Poland Friday to discuss Ukraine crisis

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, reported AFP.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x