LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after opposition disrupted proceedings over fuel price hike

PTI reported that the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after opposition parties disrupted proceedings over hike in petrol, diesel, LPG prices

NH Web Desk

22 Mar 2022, 12:24 PM

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after opposition parties disrupt proceedings over hike in petrol, diesel, LPG prices

PTI reported that the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after opposition parties disrupted proceedings over hike in petrol, diesel, LPG prices.

22 Mar 2022, 11:59 AM

Run of last 12 consecutive full sittings of RS without forced adjournments interrupted today

ANi reported that the run of last 12 consecutive full sittings of Rajya Sabha without forced adjournments due to disruptions was interrupted today when the House was adjourned by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during zero hour as TMC insisted on admission of their notice on price rise under Rule 267.

22 Mar 2022, 11:55 AM

Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case | ED conducts raid in Mumbai

ANI reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a raid at the Goawala Building compound in Kurla, Mumbai in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.


22 Mar 2022, 11:55 AM

District Administration imposes Section 144 in Kota till April 21 to maintain law & order during screening of 'The Kashmir Files'

ANI reported that the district administration imposed Section 144 in Kota, Rajasthan, till April 21, in view of maintaining law & order with the screening of 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

22 Mar 2022, 11:31 AM

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon today amid ruckus created by opposition parties on price rise

ANI reported that the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon today amid ruckus created by opposition parties on price rise.


22 Mar 2022, 11:31 AM

Punjab CM declares public holiday on March 23, on Shaheed Diwas

ANI reported that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declared a public holiday on March 23, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. Punjab State Assembly passed a resolution to install statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Assembly.

22 Mar 2022, 11:31 AM

BSF jawan posted near India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district ends life

PTI reported that a BSF jawan posted near India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district ended his life allegedly by shooting himself with a service revolver. The reason for suicide is not clear yet, an official said.


22 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM

Israel PM Naftali Bennett to pay his first official visit to India from April 3-5

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India from April 3 to April 5, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported ANI.

22 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM

Rupee falls 28 paise to 76.46 against US dollar

According to PTI, Rupee fell 28 paise to 76.46 against US dollar in early trade today.


22 Mar 2022, 9:43 AM

Sensex drops 221.35 points to 57,071.14 in opening trade

PTI reported that the Sensex dropped 221.35 points to 57,071.14 in today's opening trade, while Nifty fell 54.9 points to 17,062.70.

22 Mar 2022, 9:25 AM

COVID19 | India logs 1,581 new cases & 33 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India logged 1,581 new Covid cases & 33 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active caseload stands at 23,913

Total vaccination: 1,81,56,01,944


22 Mar 2022, 9:25 AM

Fitch slashes India's growth forecast for next fiscal to 8.5 pc on high energy prices due to Russia-Ukraine war

PTI reported that Fitch slashed India's growth forecast for next fiscal to 8.5 pc on high energy prices due to Russia-Ukraine war.

22 Mar 2022, 8:46 AM

Pushkar Singh Dhami says will provide transparent govt, fulfil BJP's pre-poll commitments

PTI reported that Pushkar Singh Dhami, who will be sworn as Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday, said he will provide a transparent government and fulfil the BJP's all pre-poll commitments, including bringing a uniform civil code.

