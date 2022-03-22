LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after opposition disrupted proceedings over fuel price hike
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after opposition parties disrupt proceedings over hike in petrol, diesel, LPG prices
Run of last 12 consecutive full sittings of RS without forced adjournments interrupted today
ANi reported that the run of last 12 consecutive full sittings of Rajya Sabha without forced adjournments due to disruptions was interrupted today when the House was adjourned by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during zero hour as TMC insisted on admission of their notice on price rise under Rule 267.
Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case | ED conducts raid in Mumbai
ANI reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a raid at the Goawala Building compound in Kurla, Mumbai in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.
District Administration imposes Section 144 in Kota till April 21 to maintain law & order during screening of 'The Kashmir Files'
ANI reported that the district administration imposed Section 144 in Kota, Rajasthan, till April 21, in view of maintaining law & order with the screening of 'The Kashmir Files' movie.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon today amid ruckus created by opposition parties on price rise
Punjab CM declares public holiday on March 23, on Shaheed Diwas
ANI reported that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declared a public holiday on March 23, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. Punjab State Assembly passed a resolution to install statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Assembly.
BSF jawan posted near India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district ends life
PTI reported that a BSF jawan posted near India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district ended his life allegedly by shooting himself with a service revolver. The reason for suicide is not clear yet, an official said.
Israel PM Naftali Bennett to pay his first official visit to India from April 3-5
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India from April 3 to April 5, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported ANI.
Rupee falls 28 paise to 76.46 against US dollar
According to PTI, Rupee fell 28 paise to 76.46 against US dollar in early trade today.
Sensex drops 221.35 points to 57,071.14 in opening trade
PTI reported that the Sensex dropped 221.35 points to 57,071.14 in today's opening trade, while Nifty fell 54.9 points to 17,062.70.
COVID19 | India logs 1,581 new cases & 33 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India logged 1,581 new Covid cases & 33 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active caseload stands at 23,913
Total vaccination: 1,81,56,01,944
Fitch slashes India's growth forecast for next fiscal to 8.5 pc on high energy prices due to Russia-Ukraine war
PTI reported that Fitch slashed India's growth forecast for next fiscal to 8.5 pc on high energy prices due to Russia-Ukraine war.
Pushkar Singh Dhami says will provide transparent govt, fulfil BJP's pre-poll commitments
PTI reported that Pushkar Singh Dhami, who will be sworn as Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday, said he will provide a transparent government and fulfil the BJP's all pre-poll commitments, including bringing a uniform civil code.
