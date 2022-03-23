LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon after opposition parties protest hike in fuel
PTI reported that the Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till noon after opposition parties protested the hike in fuel, other commodity prices
PTI reported that the Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till noon after opposition parties protested the hike in fuel, other commodity prices.
PTI reported that RJD leader Lalu Prasad, who was brought to AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday, was kept under observation overnight in emergency department before being discharged at around 3 am, official sources said.
AFP reported that the Taliban ordered Afghan girls schools to shut hours after reopening.
NDTV reported that tax raids are being conducted on top Hero MotoCorp executive.
ANI reported that 11 people died after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana. According to Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO, out of 12 people, one person survived. The DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire.
PTI reported that the Sensex jumped 427.26 points to 58,416.56 in today's opening trade, while Nifty climbed 126.9 points to 17,442.40.
Accordig to ANI, India logged 1,778 new Covid cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 23,087, while the total vaccination stands at 1,81,89,15,234.
NDTV reported that Ashleigh Barty, women's world no. 1, announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25.
PTI reported that petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row.
The US said that Russia has ‘failed’ to accomplish its objectives in Ukraine and that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions like G-20, reported PTI.
