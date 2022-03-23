LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon after opposition parties protest hike in fuel

India

PTI reported that the Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till noon after opposition parties protested the hike in fuel, other commodity prices

NH Web Desk

23 Mar 2022, 11:23 AM

PTI reported that the Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till noon after opposition parties protested the hike in fuel, other commodity prices.

23 Mar 2022, 11:23 AM

RJD leader Lalu Prasad discharged at 3 am from AIIMS Delhi

PTI reported that RJD leader Lalu Prasad, who was brought to AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday, was kept under observation overnight in emergency department before being discharged at around 3 am, official sources said.

23 Mar 2022, 11:23 AM

Taliban orders Afghan girls schools shut hours after reopening: spokesman

AFP reported that the Taliban ordered Afghan girls schools to shut hours after reopening.


23 Mar 2022, 10:40 AM

Tax raids on top Hero MotoCorp executive

NDTV reported that tax raids are being conducted on top Hero MotoCorp executive.

23 Mar 2022, 9:57 AM

11 people died after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Hyderabad

ANI reported that 11 people died after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana. According to Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO, out of 12 people, one person survived. The DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire.


23 Mar 2022, 9:51 AM

Sensex jumps 427.26 points to 58,416.56 in opening trade

PTI reported that the Sensex jumped 427.26 points to 58,416.56 in today's opening trade, while Nifty climbed 126.9 points to 17,442.40.

23 Mar 2022, 9:26 AM

India logs 1,778 new Covid cases & 62 deaths in the last 24 hours

Accordig to ANI, India logged 1,778 new Covid cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 23,087, while the total vaccination stands at 1,81,89,15,234.


23 Mar 2022, 8:28 AM

Ashleigh Barty announces retirement from tennis at age of 25

NDTV reported that Ashleigh Barty, women's world no. 1, announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25.

23 Mar 2022, 8:28 AM

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row

PTI reported that petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row.


23 Mar 2022, 8:28 AM

Russia has ‘failed’ to accomplish its objectives in Ukraine: US

The US said that Russia has ‘failed’ to accomplish its objectives in Ukraine and that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions like G-20, reported PTI.

