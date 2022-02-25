LIVE News Updates: Loud explosions heard in central Kyiv
AFP reported that loud explosions were heard in central Kyiv
25 Feb 2022, 8:36 AM
Anand Subramaniam arrested by CBI in connection with NSE case
ANI reported that according to sources, Anand Subramaniam, former Group Operating Officer and advisor to former MD of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna, was arrested by CBI late last night from Chennai in connection with the NSE case.
25 Feb 2022, 8:25 AM
25 Feb 2022, 8:07 AM
6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
According to USGS, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit northern Sumatra, Indonesia, reported AFP.
