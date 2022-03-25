PTI reported that the Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to file a progress report in the Birbhum killings by April 7.According to the Reef authority, Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'mass bleaching', reported AFP.ANI reported that the G7 Leaders' statements from Brussels says, "Russia must comply with its international obligations and refrain from any activity that imperils nuclear sites, allowing unhindered control by the Ukrainian authorities, as well as full access by and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. We call for an extraordinary session of the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to address the consequences on world food security and agriculture arising from the Russian aggression against Ukraine."PTI reported that the Rupee surged 18 paise to 76.15 against the US dollar in early trade today.ANI reported that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reached National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's office in South Block. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, he will reach Kathmandu, Nepal at 3 pm (Local Time).ANI reported that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will meet Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel today over the coal crisis in Rajasthan.PTI reported that the Sensex declined 111.14 points to 57,484.54 in opening trade today, while Nifty slipped 18.25 points to 17,204.50.According to a company statement, Bharti Airtel has prepaid Rs 8,815 crore towards the 2015 spectrum dues, reported PTI.According to ANI, India reported 1,685 new Covid cases, 2499 recoveries and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours.Active case: 21,530 (0.05%) Daily positivity rate: 0.24% Total recoveries: 4,24,78,087 Death toll: 5,16,755ANI reported that the Madhya Pradesh government issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan, for his alleged tweet on 'The Kashmir Files' that said, "A film should be made on the suffering of Muslims as well". He has been asked to submit his reply within 7 days.Reuters reported that China found the second black box from the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed earlier this week with 132 people on board.PTI reported that petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, the third increase in four days, with the total hike now totaling to Rs 2.4/litre.Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines