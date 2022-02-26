LIVE News Updates: US to release up to USD 600 mn in security assistance to Ukraine
ANI reported that the US will release up to USD 600 mn in security assistance to Ukraine
It's Putin's war; can't allow occupation of one country by another: German Ambassador to India on Ukraine crisis
ANI quoted Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India, as saying, "It's Putin's war; it's a shame that it is happening. We react with economic sanctions. We can't allow the occupation of one country by another. We want an international community that is based on international laws."
Air India flight lands at Bucharest in Romania for evacuation of stranded Indians
A special flight of Air India AI-1943 has landed at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians, reported Times of India.
IAF decides not to deploy its aircraft for multi-nation air exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in the UK
ANI reported that in light of the recent events, the Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its aircraft for multi-nation air exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in the UK.
Rahul Gandhi appeals to GoI to evacuate Indian students stuck in Ukraine
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share a video of Indian students stuck in Ukraine. He wrote, "Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation."
India reports 11,499 new Covid cases, 255 deaths in last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 11,499 new Covid cases, 23,598 recoveries, and 255 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 1,21,881 (0.28%), the daily positivity rate to 1.01%, the total recoveries to 4,22,70,482 and the death toll to 5,13,481, while the total vaccination stands at 1,77,17,68,379.
Embassy in Ukraine asks Indian citizens not to move to border posts without coordinating with mission officials
The Embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian citizens not to move to border posts without coordinating with mission officials, reported NDTV.
Ukraine 'repulsed' Russian attack on main Kyiv avenue, says army
Ukraine's army said that they are 'repulsed' by the Russian attack on the main Kyiv avenue, reported AFP.
