India

LIVE News Updates: India logs 1,660 new Covid cases & 4100 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India logged 1,660 new Covid cases & 4100 deaths (deaths include backlog from some states) in the last 24 hours

Representative image
Representative image
user

NH Web Desk

26 Mar 2022, 9:42 AM

India logs 1,660 new Covid cases & 4100 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India logged 1,660 new Covid cases & 4100 deaths (deaths include backlog from some states) in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 16,741, while total vaccination stands at 1,82,87,68,476.

26 Mar 2022, 9:40 AM

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passes away

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away, reported AFP.

26 Mar 2022, 9:14 AM

Fire breaks out in godown in Thane

ANI quoted the Thane Municipal Corporation as saying that dousing is underway after a fire broke out in a godown in Kanaya Nagar, Thane around 3:20 am this morning. No casualty or injury reported so far.


26 Mar 2022, 8:15 AM

Saudi-led coalition launches retaliatory strikes against Yemen's Sanaa and Hodeidah

AFP reported that the Saudi-led coalition launched retaliatory strikes against Yemen's Sanaa and Hodeidah.

26 Mar 2022, 8:15 AM

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each, fourth increase in five days

PTI reported that petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, which is the fourth increase in five days, taking the total hike now to Rs 3.2/litre.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x