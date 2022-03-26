LIVE News Updates: India logs 1,660 new Covid cases & 4100 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India logged 1,660 new Covid cases & 4100 deaths (deaths include backlog from some states) in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 16,741, while total vaccination stands at 1,82,87,68,476.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passes away
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away, reported AFP.
Fire breaks out in godown in Thane
ANI quoted the Thane Municipal Corporation as saying that dousing is underway after a fire broke out in a godown in Kanaya Nagar, Thane around 3:20 am this morning. No casualty or injury reported so far.
Saudi-led coalition launches retaliatory strikes against Yemen's Sanaa and Hodeidah
AFP reported that the Saudi-led coalition launched retaliatory strikes against Yemen's Sanaa and Hodeidah.
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each, fourth increase in five days
PTI reported that petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, which is the fourth increase in five days, taking the total hike now to Rs 3.2/litre.
