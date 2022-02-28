LIVE News Updates: PM Modi calls high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis
ANI reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis. Some Union Ministers may go to the neighboring countries of Ukraine to co-ordinate the evacuations
Sixth Operation Ganga flight takes off from Budapest, 240 Indian nationals are being brought back to Delhi
According to EAM Dr S Jaishankar, the sixth Operation Ganga flight took off from Budapest (Hungary) and 240 Indian nationals are being brought back to Delhi, reported ANI.
SC to hear Cyrus Mistry's request to delete remarks against him in its 2021 verdict in case vs Tata Sons
NDTV reported that the Supreme Court will hear Cyrus Mistry's request to delete remarks against him in its 2021 verdict in case vs Tata Sons.
Noida authorities tell SC that Supertech's twin 40-storey towers will be demolished by May 22nd
ANI reported that Noida authorities told the Supreme Court that Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project will be demolished by May 22nd.
Union Ministers to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuation
Quoting government sources, news agency ANI reported that Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students.
PM Modi calls high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis
Quoting government sources, news agency ANI reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis. Some Union Ministers may go to the neighboring countries of Ukraine to co-ordinate the evacuations.
Rupee tumbles 40 paise to 75.73 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee tumbled 40 paise to 75.73 against the US dollar in early trade today.
Manipur Assembly polls Phase 1: 10% voter turnout in 1st 2 hours
In the Manipur Assembly polls Phase 1, 10% voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours, reported IANS.
8.94% voters turnout recorded till 9.30 am in first phase of Manipur Elections
ANI reported that 8.94% voters turnout was recorded till 9.30 am in the first phase of the Manipur Elections.
Sensex down 760.46 points, at 55,098.06 in opening trade
ANI reported that the Sensex went down 760.46 points, at 55,098.06 in today's opening trade.
Russian ruble tanks almost 30% after latest sanctions
AFP reported that the Russian ruble tanked almost 30% after the latest sanctions.
India reports 8,013 new Covid cases, 119 deaths in last 24 hours
According to ANI, India's daily cases dropped below 10,000. The country reported 8,013 new Covid cases, 16,765 recoveries and 119 deaths in last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 1,02,601 (0.24%), the daily positivity rate to 1.11%, the total recoveries to 4,23,07,686, the death toll to 5,13,843 and the total vaccination to 1,77,50,86,335.
Emergency special session of UNGA to be held today at 10 am
ANI reported that an emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly will be held today at 10 am (New York time). Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly will preside over the Session.
European subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank facing bankruptcy
According to the European Central Bank, the European subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank is facing bankruptcy, reported AFP. Sberbank Europe AG has "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions".
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines