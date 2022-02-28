LIVE News Updates: PM Modi calls high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

According to ANI, India's daily cases dropped below 10,000. The country reported 8,013 new Covid cases, 16,765 recoveries and 119 deaths in last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 1,02,601 (0.24%), the daily positivity rate to 1.11%, the total recoveries to 4,23,07,686, the death toll to 5,13,843 and the total vaccination to 1,77,50,86,335.