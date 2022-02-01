LIVE News Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today

According to ANI, India's daily cases dropped below 2 lakh. The country reported 1,67,059 new Covid cases, 1192 deaths and 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 17,43,059 (4.20%) and the daily positivity rate to 11.69%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,66,68,48,204.