LIVE News Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Budget in the Parliament today
Sensex soars 582.85 points, Nifty up by 156.20 points
ANI reported that Sensex soared 582.85 points and is currently trading at 58,597.02. Nifty, on the other hand, is up by 156.20 points and is currently at 17,496.05.
Schools reopen in Pune
ANI reported that schools have reopened for classes 1-10 in Pune, Maharashtra, today. The news agency quoted a student as saying "We are excited to be back; can have face-to-face conversations now."
India reported 1,67,059 new Covid cases, 1192 deaths and 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India's daily cases dropped below 2 lakh. The country reported 1,67,059 new Covid cases, 1192 deaths and 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 17,43,059 (4.20%) and the daily positivity rate to 11.69%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,66,68,48,204.
Everyone should cooperate during the presenting of the Budget: MoS Finance
ANI quoted MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad as saying, "PM Modi expects that every group - be it the ruling side or the Opposition - should sit together and listen to the presenting of the Budget and cooperate."
"All sectors should have expectations from today's budget": MoS Finance
ANI quoted MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary as saying, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will be benefiting everyone. All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's budget."
