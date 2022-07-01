LIVE News Updates: Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma and says she should apologise to the whole country

India

IANS Photo
IANS Photo
user

NH Web Desk

01 Jul 2022, 11:19 AM

Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma and says she should apologise to the whole country

Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma and says she should apologise to the whole country. Supreme Court says she and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire. Supreme Court says her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered. (ANI)

01 Jul 2022, 11:14 AM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked to prove majority on Monday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked to prove majority on Monday. (NDTV)

01 Jul 2022, 10:17 AM

Govt imposes Rs 6/litre tax on exports of petrol and ATF, Rs 13/litre on exports of diesel

Govt imposes Rs 6/litre tax on exports of petrol and ATF, Rs 13/litre on exports of diesel: Notification. (PTI)


01 Jul 2022, 10:17 AM

Govt slaps Rs 23,250/tonne additional tax on domestic reproduced crude oil

Govt slaps Rs 23,250/tonne additional tax on domestic reproduced crude oil to take away windfall gain accruing to producers: Notification. (PTI)

01 Jul 2022, 9:37 AM

India reports 17,070 fresh cases and 23 deaths

India reports 17,070 fresh cases, 14,413 recoveries and 23 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,07,189 Daily positivity rate 3.40%


01 Jul 2022, 9:37 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kannur

Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kannur. He will now proceed to his Parliamentary constituency Wayanad, by road.

01 Jul 2022, 9:32 AM

Rupee falls 5 paise to all-time low of 79.11 against US dollar

Rupee falls 5 paise to all-time low of 79.11 against US dollar in early trade


01 Jul 2022, 8:49 AM

Waterlogging at Sion-Bandra Link Road in Mumbai following heavy rainfall

Waterlogging at Sion-Bandra Link Road in Mumbai following heavy rainfall. Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places expected in Mumbai today: BMC

01 Jul 2022, 8:46 AM

Sanjay Raut appeals to party workers not to gather at ED office as he is set to appear before the probe agency

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut appeals to party workers not to gather at ED office as he is set to appear before the probe agency at 12 noon today

