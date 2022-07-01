LIVE News Updates: Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma and says she should apologise to the whole country
Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma and says she should apologise to the whole country. Supreme Court says she and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire, including Udaipur. (ANI)
Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma and says she should apologise to the whole country. Supreme Court says she and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire. Supreme Court says her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered. (ANI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked to prove majority on Monday
Govt imposes Rs 6/litre tax on exports of petrol and ATF, Rs 13/litre on exports of diesel
Govt slaps Rs 23,250/tonne additional tax on domestic reproduced crude oil
India reports 17,070 fresh cases and 23 deaths
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kannur
Rupee falls 5 paise to all-time low of 79.11 against US dollar
Waterlogging at Sion-Bandra Link Road in Mumbai following heavy rainfall
Sanjay Raut appeals to party workers not to gather at ED office as he is set to appear before the probe agency
