LIVE News Update: Palestinian woman with knife shot dead after approaching Israel soldier
Palestinian woman with knife shot dead after approaching Israel soldier
BJP's Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata govt on KK’s death
BJP's Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata government on KK’s death, claims 'severe lapses' in the administration. (CNN-News18)
Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police arrives at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying
West Bengal | Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma arrives at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying. The singer passed away last night after a live performance in the city. (ANI)
India reports 2,745 fresh COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths
India reports 2,745 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,236 recoveries, and 6 deaths, in the last 24 hours.
Total active cases are 18,386. Daily positivity rate 0.60%
(ANI)
Prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder
Prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder. It will now cost Rs 2219 in Delhi, in Kolkata it will cost Rs 2322, in Mumbai Rs 2171.50, and in Chennai it will cost Rs 2373. No change in rates of domestic LPG cylinder. New rates are effective from today
(ANI)
