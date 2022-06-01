India

LIVE News Update: Palestinian woman with knife shot dead after approaching Israel soldier

Palestinian woman with knife shot dead after approaching Israel soldier: army, Palestinians. (AFP)

Representative image
Representative image
user

NH Web Desk

01 Jun 2022, 11:34 AM

Palestinian woman with knife shot dead after approaching Israel soldier

Palestinian woman with knife shot dead after approaching Israel soldier: army, Palestinians. (AFP)

01 Jun 2022, 11:18 AM

BJP's Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata govt on KK’s death

BJP's Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata government on KK’s death, claims 'severe lapses' in the administration. (CNN-News18)

01 Jun 2022, 10:36 AM

Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police arrives at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying

West Bengal | Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma arrives at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying. The singer passed away last night after a live performance in the city. (ANI)


01 Jun 2022, 9:19 AM

India reports 2,745 fresh COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths

India reports 2,745 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,236 recoveries, and 6 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases are 18,386. Daily positivity rate 0.60%

(ANI)

01 Jun 2022, 9:16 AM

Prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder

Prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder. It will now cost Rs 2219 in Delhi, in Kolkata it will cost Rs 2322, in Mumbai Rs 2171.50, and in Chennai it will cost Rs 2373. No change in rates of domestic LPG cylinder. New rates are effective from today

(ANI)

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x