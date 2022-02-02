LIVE News Updates: Missing teen was beaten up, given electric shocks by PLA: Tapir Gao

India

02 Feb 2022, 11:42 AM

931 file nominations for Punjab assembly election on last day

Times of India reported that 931 people filed nominations for Punjab assembly election on the last day.

02 Feb 2022, 11:41 AM

Missing teen was beaten up, given electric shocks by PLA: Tapir Gao

Tapir Gao, the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, told ANI, "I've received news that Miram Taron (who was handed over to India by PLA on Jan 27 days after he went missing) was beaten up and given electric shocks by PLA. This is a serious matter. I urge the Govt to raise this issue with authorities concerned." He added, "This issue is not limited to Miram Taron. We’ve dense jungles in border areas where intruding PLA troops abduct our people when they go for hunting & collecting herbs. Such incidents will keep happening until we resolve the boundary."

02 Feb 2022, 11:35 AM

Imperative for us to take the country forward by strengthening economy: PM Modi

News agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying, "With the world's changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy."


02 Feb 2022, 11:18 AM

SC agrees to hear appeal by Amazon against a division bench order of the Delhi HC

ANI reported that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear, on February 8, an appeal by US e-commerce giant Amazon against a division bench order of the Delhi High Court that stopped the arbitration proceedings between Future Retail and Amazon.

02 Feb 2022, 10:54 AM

DMK functionary C Selvam hacked to death

The Chennai Police stated that DMK functionary C Selvam was hacked to death by unknown persons in Madipakkam area of Chennai last night, ahead of local body polls. Police have registered a case & initiated an investigation, reported ANI.


02 Feb 2022, 10:32 AM

Pro-capitalist Budget; offers nothing to farmers, MGNREGA workers, SC/ST/OBCs: Kharge

News agency ANI quoted Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, as saying, "This is a pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers, and SC/ST & OBC communities. This Budget has been prepared, keeping in view the ensuing Assembly elections."

02 Feb 2022, 10:12 AM

Zydus starts supply of its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to India

According to a statement by the company, Zydus has started supplies of its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the Govt of India. The pharmaceutical company is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market, reported ANI.


02 Feb 2022, 9:43 AM

License of Sameer Wankhede's bar cancelled for misrepresenting age in application

ANI reported that the Thane collector cancelled the license granted to Sadguru hotel and bar in Navi Mumbai, owned by former NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for misrepresenting his age in the licence application filed in 1997.

02 Feb 2022, 9:32 AM

Lieutenant General PGK Menon appointed as new Military Secretary in Army Headquarters

ANI reported that Lieutenant General PGK Menon has been appointed as the new Military Secretary in the Army Headquarters. Earlier, he was the commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.


02 Feb 2022, 9:21 AM

India reported 1,61,386 new Covid cases and 2,81,109 recoveries in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 1,61,386 new Covid cases and 2,81,109 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 16,21,603, the total recoveries to 3,95,11,307 and the daily positivity rate to 9.26%, while the total vaccination stands at 167.29 crore. 1,733 deaths were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,97,975, as per Union Health Ministry.

02 Feb 2022, 8:19 AM

CPI MP gives suspension of business notice demanding discussion on Pegasus

ANI reported that CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding discussion on Pegasus spyware.

