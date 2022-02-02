LIVE News Updates: Missing teen was beaten up, given electric shocks by PLA: Tapir Gao

Tapir Gao, the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, told ANI, "I've received news that Miram Taron (who was handed over to India by PLA on Jan 27 days after he went missing) was beaten up and given electric shocks by PLA. This is a serious matter. I urge the Govt to raise this issue with authorities concerned." He added, "This issue is not limited to Miram Taron. We’ve dense jungles in border areas where intruding PLA troops abduct our people when they go for hunting & collecting herbs. Such incidents will keep happening until we resolve the boundary."